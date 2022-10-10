“Pumuckel” is probably the smallest horse in the world

A tiny Shetland pony named Bhumukel lives in Sauverland, probably the smallest horse in the world and still achieving great things.

Shetland pony Bumukhel stands between the hooves of Ron-Sheer. Photo: Bernd Thiessen/dpa

The three-year-old animal, with a height of 50 centimeters at the shoulder, was trained by her as a therapy horse, riding instructor Carola Wiedmann from Breckerfeld in Sauerland told the German press agency. Bumukhel is a lovable little horse and makes many children and old people happy.

An acquaintance did not want after the birth of the little boy. As the longtime trainer at Whiteman Riding Stables explained, she took him in as a colt three years ago. “I was shocked when I saw him for the first time. I have never seen such a small horse.”

Pumuckel has been going to nursing homes or day care centers for about a year now. “He’s trained to accompany people in wheelchairs and walkers, and can get into cars through ramps.” Nursing home residents are “absolutely over the moon” when the mini ponies arrive.

At day care centers, boys and girls are brought closer to the world of animals with the help of Bumukhel. For therapeutic purposes, children from the age of three can brush the horse in the yard or take it for a walk. “He’s a star with the kids.”

Dwarfism is caused by a genetic defect. “It’s not a disease, but a will of nature,” Wightman explained. In general, Shetland ponies grow twice as long as Bumukelle. “Bild.de” also reported on the animal.

A riding instructor from the Märkisch district wants to register his XS horse in the Guinness Book of Records. She had already made the beginning. “But I was told that was only possible when he was four.” Then the horses are considered fully grown. Weidmann is convinced that his Bumukelle is the smallest horse in the world: so far the Guinness Book of Records has a horse with a shoulder height of at least 56.7 centimeters. So your therapy animal is significantly smaller.

(SDA)