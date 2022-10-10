October 10, 2022

“Pumuckel” is probably the smallest horse in the world

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

Bhumukhel from Savarland

Probably the smallest horse in the world

A tiny Shetland pony named Bhumukel lives in Sauverland, probably the smallest horse in the world and still achieving great things.

Shetland pony Bumukhel stands between the hooves of Ron-Sheer. Photo: Bernd Thiessen/dpa

The three-year-old animal, with a height of 50 centimeters at the shoulder, was trained by her as a therapy horse, riding instructor Carola Wiedmann from Breckerfeld in Sauerland told the German press agency. Bumukhel is a lovable little horse and makes many children and old people happy.

An acquaintance did not want after the birth of the little boy. As the longtime trainer at Whiteman Riding Stables explained, she took him in as a colt three years ago. “I was shocked when I saw him for the first time. I have never seen such a small horse.”

