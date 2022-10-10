Is the Deutsche Bahn Sabotage a Test Run?

According to IT security experts, the targeted sabotage of Deutsche Bahn’s cable network may have been a test run. “This could have been a test run to see the effects of such vandalism.”

The train sabotage in Germany may have been an experiment

This is what Michael Wiesner, spokesperson for the Critical Infrastructures Working Group (AG CRITIS) told Funke Media Group newspapers (Monday Editions).

According to an AG Kritis spokesman and IT security consultant, the two severed cables in Berlin and Herne showed “this is a coordinated approach”. Criminals would have had information about routing, GSM-R configuration and consequences of failure. “Either way, it indicates a high level of criminal energy and extensive preparation,” Wiesner said.

In addition to a possible test run, Wiesner said a connection to the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines or the destruction of the Crimean bridge is also conceivable. The timing may also have been apparently chosen because of major events such as the AfD demonstration in Berlin or the Bundesliga soccer game at the weekend.

This year, AG Kritis recorded an increase in cyber attacks, for example in the energy sector. “After the war in Ukraine, it has also become clear that armed conflicts are increasingly based on ‘hybrid warfare,’ meaning traditional operations supported by cyber attacks,” Wiesner said.

Targeted vandalism at Deutsche Bahn brought train traffic to a standstill in large parts of northern Germany on Saturday morning. The railways stopped train services in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein for almost three hours.

(SDA)