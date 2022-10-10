October 10, 2022

Is the Deutsche Bahn Sabotage a Test Run?

Disconnected cables

The train sabotage in Germany may have been an experiment

According to IT security experts, the targeted sabotage of Deutsche Bahn’s cable network may have been a test run. “This could have been a test run to see the effects of such vandalism.”

(archive image)

This is what Michael Wiesner, spokesperson for the Critical Infrastructures Working Group (AG CRITIS) told Funke Media Group newspapers (Monday Editions).

According to an AG Kritis spokesman and IT security consultant, the two severed cables in Berlin and Herne showed “this is a coordinated approach”. Criminals would have had information about routing, GSM-R configuration and consequences of failure. “Either way, it indicates a high level of criminal energy and extensive preparation,” Wiesner said.

