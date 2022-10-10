Putin’s “bloodhound” wants more power in the Kremlin

Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov is gaining influence as Russia fares poorly in the Ukraine war. Will he take power soon?
- Ramzan Kadyrov is the President of Chechnya, Russian Republic.
- He was recently promoted to Colonel General by Vladimir Putin.
- Now Kadyrov wants to further expand his power in the Kremlin.
sends His minor children In the war in Ukraine, wants Use nukes and criticized Russian military command. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov does not mince his words in public speeches.
Although seen as a radical hardliner in the West, Kadyrov is gaining influence in Russia. Since he recently Vladimir Putin Promoted to Colonel General.
The Chechens now apparently want to take advantage of this rise. As “Bild” reports, Kadyrov’s goal is to gain even more power within the Kremlin. According to experts, Putin’s “Bloodhound” has “high potential for coup”.
Kadyrov is using the war in Ukraine to his advantage
Close cooperation with the Russian president also seems possible. “With his declarations of loyalty, he is signaling to Putin that he is not after high office,” says the Kremlin insider.
Instead, Kadyrov may be interested in exerting considerable influence over the work of the defense minister Army– Get guidance. Although he unconditionally supports the war in Ukraine, Kadyrov favors a tougher approach.
Only recently has Kadyrov commented on the Russian approach Army. Chechen insisted that changes in military strategy must be made “today or tomorrow”. The use of nuclear weapons should also be considered.
Do you believe in a change of power in Russia?
Kadyrov’s campaign is reaching parts of Russia. Despite his extreme attitude, he is popular among people. In an independent survey, nearly 50 percent of those questioned had a positive opinion of Kadyrov.
This may have given the Chechen boss extra leverage, which he is using within the Kremlin. It remains to be seen whether he can actually seize power.
