More classified documents were found on Biden

US President Joe Biden (80)’s home in Delaware was raided by the US Department of Justice and 6 more classified documents were found. Bob Bauer, Biden’s attorney, said Saturday that the Department of Justice has seized material it believes falls within the scope of its investigation, including six documents marked classified.

It was previously known that about a dozen classified government documents from his time as vice president under Barack Obama were found in an office previously used by Biden. Other classified documents were later found in Biden’s garage and at his home in Delaware. The US Department of Justice appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

Biden is relieved

Biden reiterated his desire to clarify on Thursday. “We are fully cooperating and look forward to resolving this matter quickly,” Biden told reporters during a visit to the US state of California. The point is meaningless: “I think you will find that there is nothing.” “A few documents have been filed in the wrong place,” the US president said. These were immediately handed over to the National Archives and the Ministry of Justice.

According to Biden’s attorney, the search of the home lasted 13 hours. The issue is sensitive for the president: it draws comparisons to the discovery of hundreds of classified documents at his predecessor Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. A special counsel is also investigating Trump’s case. US law requires presidents and vice presidents to turn over all of their emails, letters and other documents to the National Archives after they leave office. (AFP/kes)