Police arrested 1,500 subversive activists in The Hague

A climate demo in The Hague ended with a large-scale police operation. Dutch police arrested more than 1,500 climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion.
On May 27, 2023, more than 1,500 people were arrested during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in The Hague.
This is the seventh time they have blocked a section of a highway in the city centre.
They protested against Dutch subsidies for fossil fuels.
Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.
A case has been filed against 40 of the arrested persons in connection with property damage and insult.
Among the demonstrators were several Dutch celebrities.
The statement said that 40 of them will be prosecuted under charges including damage to property and defamation. Accordingly, an activist bit a police officer during the arrest process.
Several Dutch celebrities were among the demonstrators, including actress Carice van Houten, best known for playing the priestess Melisandre in the Game of Thrones series. Dutch news agency ANP reported that he was arrested on Saturday but was allowed to return home in the evening.
