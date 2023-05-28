Police arrested 1,500 subversive activists in The Hague

Demo in Hack Police arrested 1,500 subversive activists A climate demo in The Hague ended with a large-scale police operation. Dutch police arrested more than 1,500 climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion. Published 27. May 2023, 22:52

On May 27, 2023, more than 1,500 people were arrested during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in The Hague. AFP This is the seventh time they have blocked a section of a highway in the city centre. AFP They protested against Dutch subsidies for fossil fuels. AFP Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. AFP A case has been filed against 40 of the arrested persons in connection with property damage and insult. AFP Among the demonstrators were several Dutch celebrities. AFP

There is a Dutch police Demonstration by climate activists The group’s crackdown led to the arrest of more than 1,500 people. For the seventh time, they blocked a section of a motorway in the city center against Dutch subsidies for fossil fuels. They used a water cannon Activists should be expelled And a total of 1,579 people were arrested, police said Saturday night.

The statement said that 40 of them will be prosecuted under charges including damage to property and defamation. Accordingly, an activist bit a police officer during the arrest process.

Several Dutch celebrities were among the demonstrators, including actress Carice van Houten, best known for playing the priestess Melisandre in the Game of Thrones series. Dutch news agency ANP reported that he was arrested on Saturday but was allowed to return home in the evening.

