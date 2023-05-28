May 28, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Police arrested 1,500 subversive activists in The Hague

Terence Abbott 36 mins ago 2 min read

Demo in Hack

Police arrested 1,500 subversive activists

A climate demo in The Hague ended with a large-scale police operation. Dutch police arrested more than 1,500 climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion.

Published

On May 27, 2023, more than 1,500 people were arrested during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in The Hague.

AFP

There is a Dutch police Demonstration by climate activists The group’s crackdown led to the arrest of more than 1,500 people. For the seventh time, they blocked a section of a motorway in the city center against Dutch subsidies for fossil fuels. They used a water cannon Activists should be expelled And a total of 1,579 people were arrested, police said Saturday night.

The statement said that 40 of them will be prosecuted under charges including damage to property and defamation. Accordingly, an activist bit a police officer during the arrest process.

Several Dutch celebrities were among the demonstrators, including actress Carice van Houten, best known for playing the priestess Melisandre in the Game of Thrones series. Dutch news agency ANP reported that he was arrested on Saturday but was allowed to return home in the evening.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

See also  Mitten in der Ukraine-Krise - Wirbel um Bolsonaros Besuch in Moskau - News

(DPA/kle)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A bison calf should be euthanized because of park visitors

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine ticker. Wagner begins withdrawing troops from Bachmut +++ Selenskyj about arms deliveries

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Germany: The great mystery about the body of unemployed Arno Tübel

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Police arrested 1,500 subversive activists in The Hague

36 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A bison calf should be euthanized because of park visitors

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine ticker. Wagner begins withdrawing troops from Bachmut +++ Selenskyj about arms deliveries

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Germany: The great mystery about the body of unemployed Arno Tübel

1 day ago Terence Abbott