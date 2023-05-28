May 28, 2023

Ukraine ticker. The Russian border region of Belgorod reported a shelling +++ heavy drone attack on Kiev

Terence Abbott 13 mins ago 2 min read

Overnight, Russia launched one of its deadliest drone strikes against Ukraine in months. “Total, number of kamikaze drones launched: 54!” The news service of the Ukrainian Air Force announced on Telegram on Sunday morning. There is talk of a “massive drone attack on the city of Kiev”.

According to officials, although 52 of the unmanned aerial vehicles could be shot down, one was killed and one was injured.

Debris from a downed kamikaze drone lies on the ground in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. (archive photo)

-/Ukrinform/dpa

So the attack was mainly aimed at the capital city of Kiev. According to the local military administration, 40 drones were shot down over Kiev. It was the 14th attack since early May, military governor Serhii Babko said in a telegram. A 35-year-old man was injured by debris from the falling drone, and a 41-year-old man died, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Many buildings were damaged and fires broke out.

Damage was also reported in the regional capital of Zhytomyr, 120 kilometers west of Kiev. But Mayor Serhii Sukomlin said on his Facebook page that there were no casualties.

In addition to the drone strikes, Ukrainian authorities also announced artillery shelling of the Sumy region on the border with Russia and the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol is on the north bank of the Dnipro across from Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, occupied by the Russians since the beginning of the war, is located. Nikopol has been under repeated fire for months.

