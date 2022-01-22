Pictures show the polar dance room in Putin’s billion-dollar palace

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoying his leisure time at a private strip club in his own garden? New pictures have to prove this.
- Vladimir Putin is said to have owned a luxury property on the Black Sea coast.
- Alexei Navalny’s team released pictures that are said to have come from the palace.
- According to a jailed Kremlin commentator, the Russian president has his own strip club.
Known as the “Black Sea Mansion”, the mansion is said to be the private residence of the Russian president Vladimir Putin Being. However, there is no official evidence that Putin actually lives there. The Kremlin He has repeatedly denied that this is his personal property.
A year ago, the group was around Kremlin– Critic Alexei Navalny Computer-generated images are published. This shows what the palace looks like from the inside.
Does Putin have a retractable strip club?
There was also the image of a one-piece room with a stage and a pole dancing pole. Now the team claims to have thousands of original photos. Among other things, they show a room with a small stage.
In one Web light-Video posted das Navalny- team, Two people commented on the pictures. “Striptease Hall, Strip Club or whatever it really is. And it’s worse than we expected.
“It looks like a portal”
Cushions and spheres form across the stage, with a pulsating light appearing behind a dancer’s dance floor. “We don’t even know how to describe it. It looks like a portal,” the room says Web light– Video comment.
In other pictures you can see the luxurious bedrooms, one Spacious entrance hall And an office.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Oligarch Arkady Rotenberg said it was his own garden. He has been with me for many years President of Russia Friends.
He plans to build a luxury hotel from the Black Sea mansion. However, it is not clear whether this is true or whether he wants to hide it for his friend.
