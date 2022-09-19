Parkinson’s Rumors as He Leans on Erdogan

Does Vladimir Putin have Parkinson’s disease? At the summit in Uzbekistan, the Russian president needed a walk-on from Turkey’s President Erdogan.
- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held last Thursday.
- Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan met there.
- The video of the two presidents has reignited rumors about Putin’s health.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit was held last Thursday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Party members were among them President of RussiaTurkey, China and India.
After all, videos of Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have caused a stir on social media. When the Kremlin leader walks in front of the cameras, he can’t move without the help of his partner.
It is customary for the two heads of state to walk hand in hand. This fact was particularly worrisome Twitter A lot to talk about. Because already Rumors have been swirling for monthsVladimir Putin was ill With his health Don’t think it’s better.
Twitter Speculates About Vladimir Putin’s Health
“Erdogan and Putin are holding hands. By the way, everyone in this video looks confused and walking like zombies… » commented one user on the shared video.
Very few TwitterUsers believe these posts confirm Parkinson’s rumors about Putin. One user asserts: “I thought the Parkinson’s rumors were just rumours. But […] It convinces me that he needs help walking now.
Does the war in Ukraine scare you?
“Erdogan seems to be leading or supporting him. Putin is walking slightly leaning or leaning on Erdogan’s hand. Like a weak man who needs help crossing the street. Really, very strange », sees this too Twitter-User.
Other users dismiss the speculation. “It’s a typical gesture of friendship in Turkey,” one believes.
