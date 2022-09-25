A sharp criticism of the now chaotic regional mobilization from Putin loyalists

It is brewed in Russia. With the partial mobilization announced by President Putin, the far-flung war has so far reached the most important cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg. Even Putin’s supporters are now harshly critical. People are confused and “angry” about autocracy.

1/6 The partial mobilization was one of many protests and arrests in Russia since the announcement.

There is a new fear in Russia. According to reports, warlord Vladimir Putin, 69, is now sending protesters directly to war. After this week’s protests in Moscow, 200 people delivered their draft documents in person. News portal “Nexta” reports that you should immediately go to war.

The Russian Telegram channel “General SVR”, which has been spreading unadorned and reliable inside information from the Kremlin since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, is now rushing to the aid of young people threatened by service at the front. Two separate channels were set up, one for Moscow and one for St. Petersburg—channels dedicated to youth of service age. “Can Save Lives”“General SVR” writes.

Problems with mobilization: Drunken Russian soldiers fighting each other( 00:52 )

Because men would be taken from work and their homes – and then forced into military service. Newly established channels provide information on where men can hide in bunkers in their cities or on emergency checks that exempt them from fitness for service.

Large numbers of undeclared war protesters were arrested See also Putin hetzt tscheschenischen Sildner auf ukrainischen President More than 700 people have been arrested in Russia during fresh protests against regional mobilization ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for his war against Ukraine. The human rights portal ovd.info reported Saturday evening in Moscow that 747 people were arrested in 32 cities across the country. These are only men and women known by name. Many more may remain in custody. At least 380 people have been arrested in the Russian capital Moscow alone – and 125 in St. Petersburg. More than 700 people have been arrested in Russia during fresh protests against regional mobilization ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for his war against Ukraine. The human rights portal ovd.info reported Saturday evening in Moscow that 747 people were arrested in 32 cities across the country. These are only men and women known by name. Many more may remain in custody. At least 380 people have been arrested in the Russian capital Moscow alone – and 125 in St. Petersburg.

And now criticism from Putin loyalists

The country’s confusion and new fears about mobilization are now strongly condemned, even by Putin’s propagandists. First and foremost: Margarita Simonjan (42), editor-in-chief of state broadcaster RT. on them A famous journalist accused the Telegram channel Against the chaotic and arbitrary actions of the authorities.

According to conscription, only privates under 35 with combat experience could be called up for military service, Simonian writes. But one group included a 41-year-old disabled man. Even a terminally ill 63-year-old ex-officer was drafted.

“There are so many complaints,” Simonian said. You will receive “thousands of inquiries” from relevant people. Women without military experience were forced to become nurses and midwives – even with underage children. An anesthesiologist specializing in ventilators should go ahead – as a grenade launcher.

“People are angry”

The mobilization was “rude and illegal”, Simonian writes. “People are angry,” this Putin supporter criticizes the government and authorities – and tells them: “Don’t bother the people!” According to Simonian, people have a feeling that these military aides are “sent from Kyiv”.

Meanwhile, Valery Fadeyev, head of the Kremlin’s Human Rights Council, has called on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 67, to “urgently end” the “explosion system” at several mobilization centers in the country. Draft orders are issued even in the middle of the night to those without military experience. People would be treated as “draft dodgers”. (case)