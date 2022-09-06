September 6, 2022

Kremlin chief issues guidelines for foreign policy: Putin’s “Russian world”

Kremlin leader publishes 31-page guidelines for foreign policy

Putin’s New “Russian World”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued new guidelines on foreign policy. This article provides an in-depth look at how the Kremlin leader envisions Russia’s future.

Vladimir Putin, on Monday, imagined Russia to be bigger than it is today.

President Vladimir Putin (69) on Monday endorsed a new foreign policy doctrine based on the concept of a “Russian world”. The 31-page document states that Russia must “preserve, protect and promote the traditions and ideals of the Russian world”.

Six months after the start of the war in Ukraine, this doctrine was published and formally adopted by Putin. Conservative circles sometimes use the concept of a “Russian world” to justify military action abroad.

