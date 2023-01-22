January 22, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

A wild argument about Sweden joining NATO

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

A hanged Erdogan puppet, a burning Koran

A wild argument about Sweden joining NATO

Turkey continues to refuse to allow Sweden to join NATO. A planned visit to Ankara by the Swedish Ministry of Defense has now been canceled due to irritation caused by various protests.

Published: 01/21/2023 18:09

1/4

Putting Sweden under pressure: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish government has canceled a planned visit to Ankara by Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson next Friday. Sweden has failed to take action against “disgusting” anti-Turkish protests on its soil, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Ankara was angered by the Swedish government’s approval of Danish-born right-wing extremist Rasmus Balutan’s planned demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday. He had announced that he wanted to burn a copy of the Koran, the holy book of Islam. Many pro-Kurdish and pro-Turkish demonstrations were expected in Stockholm on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Cyberwar: How Ukrainian Slava Panik wants to stop Putin

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US: Ukraine must abandon Pakmut – and plan attack

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The defense official makes serious allegations against the WEF

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

A wild argument about Sweden joining NATO

2 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Cyberwar: How Ukrainian Slava Panik wants to stop Putin

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US: Ukraine must abandon Pakmut – and plan attack

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The defense official makes serious allegations against the WEF

1 day ago Terence Abbott