FBI crackdown could speed up Trump’s 2024 candidacy announcement

The FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-o-Lago estate appears to be giving the former US president some tailwind. A political coup is brewing in America, with Trump’s poll numbers rising. He has control over his party. Will he soon announce his candidacy for 2024?

1/5 Former US President Donald Trump has good reasons to join hands with you.

Former US President Donald Trump (76) has made a direct reference to running for the White House again. Trump posted a celebrity opinion piece on his social media site, Truth Social “Wall Street Journal”: “The receipt for Mar-O-Lago will be brutal”. Conservative columnist Kimberly Strasel (50) opines that Democrats have instrumentalized the Justice Department and the FBI. It will have its revenge when Republicans regain control of the ministry and the US Federal Police.

The trigger: the Aug. 8 FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-o-Lago estate. US officials wanted to find potentially classified or incriminating documents on Trump. Millions of Americans suspect a political motive behind the unprecedented housing search. This is not only the first crackdown on a former president in US history. No lawmaker has given permission to search the house of the former president. The White House has denied any knowledge of the matter.

Trump, reeling from the incident, appears to have done more good than bad with the raid. According to polls, Trump has surged in favor with many voters since the Mar o’ Lago headlines. He is currently the clear leader of the 2024 Republican candidate list. According to “Politico,” Trump currently has more than twice the approval rating of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (43), who has 17 percent.

See also Questions and answers on the Kaliningrad siege and traffic dispute Raiding at Mar-a-Lago: FBI Turns on Donald Trump( 01:30 )

Mar-O-Lago-Boomerang

Internal party primaries for November’s congressional elections also show Trump firmly in control of the party again. So far 17 of his 21 political friends have won. Liz Cheney, 56, a staunch Republican opponent of Trump, lost to a Trump loyalist in Wyoming, that too by a mile.

In all previous Senate primaries, seven of the eight candidates closest to Trump have won! Nothing stands in the way of a renewed Trump candidacy for the White House. Unless the FBI discovers classified documents at Mar-o-Lago and convicts him in time.

Mar-o-Lago could prove to be a boomerang for Democrats. The “New York Post” Reports suggest that the FBI investigation could hasten Trump’s announcement as a 2024 candidate: “More and more people are asking President Trump to announce his candidacy,” a person close to Trump was quoted as saying.

Raid on Trump orders: Documents must be kept confidential( 01:07 )

“More uncontrollable”

According to “Newsweek,” downloads of the Truth Social app also skyrocketed after the FBI raid. The online platform is Trump’s main mouthpiece. Twitter has previously been banned by Trump.

The Wall Street Journal writes that if the investigations into Trump are “perceived as political harassment,” “it could help him win a second term.” The United States has now moved into the “category of countries where governing parties use government power to investigate political rivals.” The raid turned out to be a “dangerous move for the Democrats and the Republic.”

Trump, the newspaper writes, “will be even more out of control as the 47th president than he was as the 45th.” US media have speculated that if Trump is back in the White House, he is likely to use the search at his home as a precedent. Who should be wary of the “brutal receipt” threatened by Trump? Former presidents Joe Biden (79), Barack Obama (60) and Trump’s arch-enemy, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (74). (case)