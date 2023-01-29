January 29, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Military expert Mick Ryan on Putin’s war strategy

Terence Abbott

A military expert is convinced

Putin is playing for time – and will fail as a result

Vladimir Putin is trying to play for time in Ukraine. The Kremlin leader believes that Western support will eventually wane. Military expert Mick Ryan believes that won’t happen.

Published: 01/28/2023 at 18:24

|

Updated: 01/28/2023 at 18:59

1/6

Australian military expert Mick Ryan revealed an overview of Russia’s military strategy for 2023.

From the start Russian war of aggression in Ukraine Moscow had to change its military strategy again and again. The past few months have been characterized by a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the late summer and intense trench warfare in the winter. There are now many signs that the situation in Ukraine is picking up speed again.

Australian military expert Mick Ryan agreed An analysis The situation in the country, invaded by Russia, diverged the Russian strategy for the first few weeks of the new year. The former general has admitted that Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, now wants to prolong the war at any cost.

