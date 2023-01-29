Military expert Mick Ryan on Putin’s war strategy

Vladimir Putin is trying to play for time in Ukraine. The Kremlin leader believes that Western support will eventually wane. Military expert Mick Ryan believes that won’t happen.

Putin is playing for time – and will fail as a result

From the start Russian war of aggression in Ukraine Moscow had to change its military strategy again and again. The past few months have been characterized by a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the late summer and intense trench warfare in the winter. There are now many signs that the situation in Ukraine is picking up speed again.

Australian military expert Mick Ryan agreed An analysis The situation in the country, invaded by Russia, diverged the Russian strategy for the first few weeks of the new year. The former general has admitted that Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, now wants to prolong the war at any cost.

Europe and America “must defeat Russia”

Ukraine relies on Western support in the form of arms, ammunition and economic aid. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (55) stressed on Friday that Ukraine cannot withstand a Russian attack without help from the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 45, has been allowed to stand up since this week. Western Battle Tanks Looking forward. Zelensky also called for fighter jets in almost the same breath. The war-torn country is already preparing Airplanes Earlier, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Col. Yuriy Ignat announced on Friday that the airport infrastructure would be repaired.

“Putin seems comfortable with his strategy of just waiting. But it could be a long wait,” Ryan analyzed. His thesis: The Russian president is convinced the West will tire of the war and end support for Ukraine — but according to Ryan there is little evidence of this.

The West continues to increase its support, particularly in the supply of main battle tanks. Europe and the United States must “defeat Russia,” the ex-military continues.

Mick Ryan thinks so of Gerasimo

Russia’s president wants to bolster the military for a protracted war after the Wagner Group’s mercenaries have come into public view in recent months. Ryan predicted that Putin would step up remobilization efforts to fill depleted positions in the Russian military.

The Kremlin boss is now leaning on his loyal friend Valery Gerasimov, 67, whom Putin met recently. Appointed a new commander, Ryan explains in the analysis. According to the ex-serviceman, the change in leadership should change little in the current situation. (not)