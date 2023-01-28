January 28, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

It’s been more than three years since Laura Winham died in her home

Terence Abbott 11 mins ago 3 min read

1/4

For years, Laura Winham was found dead in her apartment because no one was paying attention to her.

The case occupied the whole of England: Laura Winham († 38) suffered from schizophrenia and needed protection. But for authorities in Woking, Great Britain, the woman seems completely out of place. She lay dead in a council flat for almost four years until it was finally noticed that she was dead.

His desperate family is now demanding answers. “Nobody looked after her,” the family’s lawyer said Friday. From next week, an inquest is to clarify why social workers simply forgot about the mentally ill woman.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine prepares infrastructure for Western fighter jets

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: US Tank Secret Armor Is a Problem

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Politician Mykola Tishchenko outraged Ukrainians with Thai holiday

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

It’s been more than three years since Laura Winham died in her home

11 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine prepares infrastructure for Western fighter jets

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: US Tank Secret Armor Is a Problem

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Politician Mykola Tishchenko outraged Ukrainians with Thai holiday

1 day ago Terence Abbott