November 5, 2022

Mercenary Wagner opens first official headquarters in Russia

No longer operates in the gray zone

Russia’s Wagner Paramilitary Group opens first official headquarters in St. Petersburg

Wagner Mercenary has been operating in the gray for years. Now Wagner has opened its first official headquarters in Russia. With a public address, Kremlin aide Wagner becomes a regular belligerent in the Ukraine conflict.

The Wagner mercenary group now has an official address in Russia.

The long-secret Wagner mercenary group has opened its first official headquarters in Russia in St. Petersburg. On the opening day, people dressed in camouflage walked through the building and saw an exhibition of drones, AFP news agency reported.

Wagner mercenaries play an important role in the war in Ukraine. Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, also known as “Putin’s chef”, heads the mercenary group. In the past few weeks, Prigozhin is said to have personally recruited mercenaries into prison camps. Wagner operated in a gray area for a long time. Last month, Prigogine ended years of rumours, admitting he had started the group.

