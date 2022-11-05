Mercenary Wagner opens first official headquarters in Russia

Wagner Mercenary has been operating in the gray for years. Now Wagner has opened its first official headquarters in Russia. With a public address, Kremlin aide Wagner becomes a regular belligerent in the Ukraine conflict.

1/10 The Wagner mercenary group now has an official address in Russia.

The long-secret Wagner mercenary group has opened its first official headquarters in Russia in St. Petersburg. On the opening day, people dressed in camouflage walked through the building and saw an exhibition of drones, AFP news agency reported.

Wagner mercenaries play an important role in the war in Ukraine. Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, also known as “Putin’s chef”, heads the mercenary group. In the past few weeks, Prigozhin is said to have personally recruited mercenaries into prison camps. Wagner operated in a gray area for a long time. Last month, Prigogine ended years of rumours, admitting he had started the group.

Kremlin henchmen

With headquarters in St. Petersburg, Wagner becomes a modest company. Prigozhin announced the opening of the office last week on online networks. The Wagner Center’s mission is to “create an environment conducive to the development of new ideas to improve Russia’s defense capabilities,” it said.

Mercenaries from the Wagner Group are stationed in Latin America, Africa and Ukraine. For years, the group has been suspected of playing a role in pursuing Moscow’s ambitions abroad. However, the Kremlin denies any connection. (AFP/kes)