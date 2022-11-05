November 5, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

ISW: Putin will continue to rally soldiers

Terence Abbott 11 mins ago 2 min read

Ordinances so prescribe

“Putin will continue to mobilize in secret”

Contrary to the claims of Russian President Vladimir Putin (70), experts from the US think tank ISW firmly believe that the Kremlin boss will continue his mobilization in secret. This is indicated by the decrees recently signed by the ruler.

1/4

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists for military service in Ukraine had been completed.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, announced the mobilization of some 300,000 reservists in late September, many in and around Russia were uneasy. Russian men fled their homeland to escape conscription.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced the end of partial mobilization for military service in Ukraine. No new measures are planned, he said. According to Putin, 318,000 men have been mobilized. This makes it unnecessary to end mobilization by decree, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (55) said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mercenary Wagner opens first official headquarters in Russia

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Tribesmen in Peru held tourists hostage, including a Swiss man

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Are Putin’s troops luring Ukrainians into the Kherson trap?

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

ISW: Putin will continue to rally soldiers

11 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Mercenary Wagner opens first official headquarters in Russia

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Tribesmen in Peru held tourists hostage, including a Swiss man

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Are Putin’s troops luring Ukrainians into the Kherson trap?

1 day ago Terence Abbott