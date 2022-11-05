ISW: Putin will continue to rally soldiers

Contrary to the claims of Russian President Vladimir Putin (70), experts from the US think tank ISW firmly believe that the Kremlin boss will continue his mobilization in secret. This is indicated by the decrees recently signed by the ruler.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists for military service in Ukraine had been completed.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, announced the mobilization of some 300,000 reservists in late September, many in and around Russia were uneasy. Russian men fled their homeland to escape conscription.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced the end of partial mobilization for military service in Ukraine. No new measures are planned, he said. According to Putin, 318,000 men have been mobilized. This makes it unnecessary to end mobilization by decree, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (55) said.

Military experts at the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) reportedly refute this claim. The Kremlin ruler will not be satisfied with the mobilization that is said to have been completed. Instead, Putin must continue to mobilize indirectly.

Putin did not sign the decree officially ending the mobilization

According to the ISW, the mobilized 300,000 troops are in many places insufficient to counter the advancing Ukrainian armed forces. The decrees recently signed by President Vladimir Putin indicate this. In addition, the Kremlin ruler reportedly did not sign a decree officially ending the demobilization announced at the end of September.

According to ISW, the Russian information is inconsistent with Putin’s decree this Friday, which allows Russian authorities to move citizens pending convictions for serious crimes. Putin also reportedly signed decrees expanding the list of conscripts to include men who served in voluntary organizations and provide exemptions for conscription.

ISW experts interpreted the possibility of conscripting prisoners as an attempt to prevent further social tensions. There is great opposition among Russians to civil mobility. 400,000 men now fled the vast empire to avoid being drafted.

According to the US think tank, Russian opposition figures and online media said officials were preparing for a second wave of mobilization, for example by modernizing recruitment centers and drawing up potential recruit lists, although the Kremlin says there are no district military replacement offices. More time is allowed for drawing on reservations. Individual men will also receive draft notices for the upcoming year, according to the report. (SDA/dzc)