September 8, 2022

This is how gas and electricity costs are rising in Europe

CLOSE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Installation of the Nord Stream 1 Pipeline in Lubmin, Germany.

Electricity and gas prices are skyrocketing. This is because Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) has cut off gas supplies to Europe. Because – as in Germany for example – a significant part of the required electricity is produced using gas, electricity and gas prices are closely linked.

Electricity prices are skyrocketing in Switzerland Electricity Commission (ELCOM) calculations An average increase of 27 percent by 2023. We are already paying an average of 70 percent more gas than last year. Sometimes the situation in surrounding countries is dramatic. It displays data from Home Energy Price Index (HEPI), It compares electricity and gas costs for households in 33 European capitals.

