May 9: Putin wants to show prisoners of war

Missiles, tanks, heavy weapons and thousands of soldiers. Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II with a military parade. As well as this year.

Due to the war in Ukraine, a big celebration is expected this year. Analysts at Ukraine’s Center for Defense Strategies fear that prisoners of war could be sent through Moscow to prove Russian military supremacy. The British report says up to 500 such prisoners could be forced to “march in Red Square in front of TV cameras” “Times”.

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) wants the march to “depress Ukrainians and prove his own strength and superiority”. The march must be broadcast live on television and primarily used for a lot of war propaganda.

66 billion budget: This is Putin’s arsenal( 01:53 )

Official declaration of war and fear of public mobilization

Prisoners of war include foreign fighters. For example, Shawn then (48) and Aidan Aislin (28) are two Brits. You recently appeared in a Russian campaign video. Demands through it They exchange prisoners. According to analysts, they too may be forced to take part in the march.

In the last few days, various analysts have warned on May 9th. According to experts, the signs of Putin’ing presence in Ukraine are on the rise these days Officially declare war and call for public mobilization. Thousands of reserves could then be enlisted in the army and sent to war. This will be a new scale expansion.

On May 9, many experts suspect that Putin first wanted to celebrate his victory in Ukraine, including the alleged injustice to the country. In view of the lone advance of Russian troops and the strong Ukrainian opposition, observers now view the hostility as escalating. (Jis)