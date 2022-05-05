May 9: Putin wants to show prisoners of war

Missiles, tanks, heavy weapons and thousands of soldiers. Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II with a military parade. As well as this year.
Due to the war in Ukraine, a big celebration is expected this year. Analysts at Ukraine’s Center for Defense Strategies fear that prisoners of war could be sent through Moscow to prove Russian military supremacy. The British report says up to 500 such prisoners could be forced to “march in Red Square in front of TV cameras” “Times”.
According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) wants the march to “depress Ukrainians and prove his own strength and superiority”. The march must be broadcast live on television and primarily used for a lot of war propaganda.
66 billion budget: This is Putin’s arsenal(01:53)
Official declaration of war and fear of public mobilization
Prisoners of war include foreign fighters. For example, Shawn then (48) and Aidan Aislin (28) are two Brits. You recently appeared in a Russian campaign video. Demands through it They exchange prisoners. According to analysts, they too may be forced to take part in the march.
In the last few days, various analysts have warned on May 9th. According to experts, the signs of Putin’ing presence in Ukraine are on the rise these days Officially declare war and call for public mobilization. Thousands of reserves could then be enlisted in the army and sent to war. This will be a new scale expansion.
On May 9, many experts suspect that Putin first wanted to celebrate his victory in Ukraine, including the alleged injustice to the country. In view of the lone advance of Russian troops and the strong Ukrainian opposition, observers now view the hostility as escalating. (Jis)
“This is a fight against Putin”: The Russians protested against the war in Zurich(01:20)
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Military situation in Ukraine – “For Russia, war is better than peace now.”
Military Specialist in the Russian Army. “Putin can win the war.”
The Russians planted trees in a “Z” shape