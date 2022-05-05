May 5, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

May 9: Putin wants to show prisoners of war

Terence Abbott 60 mins ago 2 min read

Missiles, tanks, heavy weapons and thousands of soldiers. Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II with a military parade. As well as this year.

Due to the war in Ukraine, a big celebration is expected this year. Analysts at Ukraine’s Center for Defense Strategies fear that prisoners of war could be sent through Moscow to prove Russian military supremacy. The British report says up to 500 such prisoners could be forced to “march in Red Square in front of TV cameras” “Times”.

