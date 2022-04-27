Will the last Fortress of Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine fall?

The Russian military is focusing more on southern Ukraine, and enemy forces are advancing in the southeastern part of the country. According to “Defender” Putin’s soldiers have already captured 70 percent of the province of Saboria.

On Tuesday, Petro Kotin, head of the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom, announced that Russian missiles had been spotted at low altitude on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant – the largest nuclear power plant not only in Ukraine but also in Europe. An incident at the power plant could have killed everyone, says Kodin. “Eventually, the missiles could strike one or more nuclear power plants, threatening a nuclear and radiation disaster around the world.”

However, rockets on the nuclear plant were not the only Russian attacks on Oblast on Tuesday: eight houses were set on fire following the damage to a Russian shell and a train passenger car in Molosansk, in Polo. Gas station burned in Vasilyvka. In the area around the city of Oregiv, there were several fires after the attacks. This was announced by the military administration of the province of Japorizia in a telegram on Tuesday.

The Russian army is moving towards Saboria

Zaporizhia, the capital of Oblast of the same name, was largely defended from recent Russian attacks. The city was rarely affected compared to other eastern Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv or Donbass. Until now. It was also hit by Russian rockets on Tuesday and reportedly damaged an aluminum plant in the city. Will it now fall, the last stronghold of southeastern Ukraine?

British intelligence says Ukrainian forces are stepping up security in front of the city in preparation for a Russian offensive. “The Guardian” also reports on trenches, sandbags and numerous Ukrainian soldiers in front of the city waiting for the enemy to arrive.

According to the newspaper, grenades were dropped at regular intervals three to five kilometers from the city. However, civilians are just as indifferent as soldiers. It is believed that the Russian attack on the city can be stopped. However, the soldiers, who were stationed outside the city, did not expect the fight to reach themselves so soon.

“The city is ready, but there will be no attack,” said Ivan Arifiev, a spokesman for the Zaforizhia Regional Military Administration. Despite the immediate proximity of Russian troops, Arifiev did not want to hear anything about the evacuation. “No one has been evicted from the city. Only civilians from other cities are leaving Oblast,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Ukrainian soldiers do not have enough equipment

Ukrainian soldiers who are not on the front paint a completely different picture. Judging by the military equipment, Zaporizhia could not withstand a Russian attack for long. Ukrainian troops have only part of the medical equipment they need. For 23 players, there are only six hard hats and six tourniquets, the players said. When asked if you think the Russians will advance anytime, they only said that they expect a fight.

A spokesman for Zaporizhia Hospital warned that the rocket attack on Tuesday had a “slightly smaller” effect. “Fortunately, most of the missiles were intercepted by anti-aircraft organizations. If they had struck as planned, we would have seen many, many more casualties,” he told The Guardian.

Soldiers on the site insist that weapons from “our Western comrades” are absolutely necessary to sustain Russian troops in Zaporizhia. Because: “The Russians have very old Soviet equipment.” With Western weapons, the city’s successful defense is assured. “If you do not notice, they attacked Kharkiv and Kiev, Sumi and Chernihiv – surrounded the four great areas – we drove them out. They were considered a powerful army, but we defeated them. (Chs)