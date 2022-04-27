April 28, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Will the last Fortress of Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine fall?

Terence Abbott 26 mins ago 3 min read

The Russian military is focusing more on southern Ukraine, and enemy forces are advancing in the southeastern part of the country. According to “Defender” Putin’s soldiers have already captured 70 percent of the province of Saboria.

On Tuesday, Petro Kotin, head of the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom, announced that Russian missiles had been spotted at low altitude on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant – the largest nuclear power plant not only in Ukraine but also in Europe. An incident at the power plant could have killed everyone, says Kodin. “Eventually, the missiles could strike one or more nuclear power plants, threatening a nuclear and radiation disaster around the world.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Why Putin wants to win by May 9

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine-Ticker. Kiew meldet schwere Kampfe im Osten +++ Berlin will be your doch Panzer life.

2 days ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Lawrow sieht «reale Gefahr» for Dritten Weltkrieg

2 days ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Will the last Fortress of Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine fall?

26 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Why Putin wants to win by May 9

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine-Ticker. Kiew meldet schwere Kampfe im Osten +++ Berlin will be your doch Panzer life.

2 days ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Lawrow sieht «reale Gefahr» for Dritten Weltkrieg

2 days ago Terence Abbott