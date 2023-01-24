Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman was Olaf Scholes’ greatest enemy

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is currently on everyone’s lips in Germany. No wonder, because the chairman of the Security Council in the Bundestag skillfully puts his political opponents in their place. One in particular seems concerned.

1/5 Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is considered the most powerful opponent of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Quick witted. Brave. Strong. And a big threat. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (64), head of the defense committee in the German Bundestag, is divided. One person is particularly attractive: Chancellor Olaf Scholes (64).

“I have to say to some of these boys and girls: Because I don’t do what you want, that’s why I lead,” he said in an interview with Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg RBB. And FDP means politician. Occasion: Strack-Zimmermann calls for early delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

He is not a tank boss

As is well known, SPD politician Scholz is reluctant if not reticent on this matter. For a long time, Germany did not want to deliver Panther 2 tanks to Ukraine. Strack-Zimmermann found clear words for this in the ZDF: “Unfortunately, Germany failed.”

Communication was a disaster. “It’s a shame.” Russian President Vladimir Putin (70) can tap his thigh. On Saturday he doubled down: “If you don’t want to deliver Leopard 2, you have to explain why. And then Ukraine has to tell you why.”

TUESDAY’S TURN: Germany green-lights cheetah delivery, media reports say The decision will be officially announced on Wednesday.

This is how she faces the AfD

Strack-Zimmermann’s statements are sensitive because of an alliance between Scholz’s SPD and Strack-Zimmermann’s FDP and the Greens. As “Spiegel” writes, the mood of the coalition is now very bad. This despite the fact that Strack-Zimmerman’s eloquence was rated at the parties. On Thursday, he drew some laughs from his colleagues from the AfD in a debate over the delivery of battle tanks: “Oh, when people to my right are upset, I know I’ve done everything right. .”

Many consider Strack-Zimmerman to be a gun lobbyist. Sometimes even on the street she is asked why she is so interested in tanks. However, there is no evidence for this.

The truth is that Chancellor Scholes has always provided exactly what Strack-Zimmermann and his allies have requested: self-propelled howitzers, Geppard anti-aircraft guns, mortar infantry fighting vehicles and, most recently, Panthers. (twa)