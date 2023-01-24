January 24, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman was Olaf Scholes’ greatest enemy

Terence Abbott 14 mins ago 3 min read

Quick witted and strong

He is Chancellor Scholes’ most dangerous opponent

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is currently on everyone’s lips in Germany. No wonder, because the chairman of the Security Council in the Bundestag skillfully puts his political opponents in their place. One in particular seems concerned.

Posted: 6:55 pm

|

Updated: 8:44 pm

1/5

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is considered the most powerful opponent of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Quick witted. Brave. Strong. And a big threat. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (64), head of the defense committee in the German Bundestag, is divided. One person is particularly attractive: Chancellor Olaf Scholes (64).

“I have to say to some of these boys and girls: Because I don’t do what you want, that’s why I lead,” he said in an interview with Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg RBB. And FDP means politician. Occasion: Strack-Zimmermann calls for early delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine War: Russians Use Putin’s Hellfire Weapon in Ukraine

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Tanks fuel arms race in Ukraine war

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Toyota Model: The Taliban have a new super sports car

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman was Olaf Scholes’ greatest enemy

14 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: Russians Use Putin’s Hellfire Weapon in Ukraine

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Tanks fuel arms race in Ukraine war

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Toyota Model: The Taliban have a new super sports car

1 day ago Terence Abbott