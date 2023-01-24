Ukraine War: Russians Use Putin’s Hellfire Weapon in Ukraine

Putin’s troops are trying by all means to seize more territory in Ukraine – even using the TOS-1A. It is a doubly lethal weapon and is also known as Putin’s infernal weapon.

1/12 New footage shows the Russians using a TOS-1A rocket launcher in Ukraine.

A fierce battle has been going on for months over Bachmut. Russian soldiers and Wagner’s troops attempt to capture the city. So far, the Ukrainians can hold the fort. That’s why Vladimir Putin’s (70) forces are now deploying much heavier artillery.

As Russia Today footage shows, the TOS-1A rocket launcher — known as Putin’s weapon from hell — is apparently in use. No wonder: the TOS-1A fires not ordinary rockets, but vacuum bombs. This causes two explosions. The first ignites a fireball – the second deprives the environment of oxygen. It is doubly deadly.

The destructive power of the vacuum bomb is enormous. The heat from the fireballs is said to vaporize human bodies in seconds. Buildings and vehicles are pulverized. If you’re not immediately nearby, you’re still at risk. There is a risk of suffocation.

America used them in the war against terrorists

Vacuum bombs have two stages. The first is an aerosol charge, a mixture of carbon-based fuel and very fine metal particles, and the second ignites this charge, creating a fireball, a violent blast wave and a vacuum that sucks up all the oxygen in the atmosphere.

Bombs have been used by Western armed forces since the 1960s, including bunker buster. For example, the US military used vacuum bombs while trying to drive out al-Qaeda terrorists in the mountains of Afghanistan.

“Our divisions are advancing almost everywhere”

According to experts, it was only a matter of time before the Russians used Putin’s infernal weapon in the Ukraine war. Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, 54, accused Russia of using vacuum bombs shortly after the war began.

At that time there were no confirmations, only reports of the products. However, images from Russia Today show that the TOS-1A is now operational. with disastrous consequences. The video shows how the building complex is attacked by vacuum bombs. Explosions including fireballs are followed by multiple impacts. This is why the Russians can report their first victories.

Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Bussilin said on Monday that fighting in Bakmut was intensifying. “The situation is still difficult, but our units are making progress almost everywhere.” Pro-Russian separatists announced on Monday that they had captured two nearby villages.