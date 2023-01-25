January 25, 2023

Lindsay Graham: “Could Break the Back of the Russian Army”

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Are tanks important to war? America is hoping to win

“Can break the back of the Russian army”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham clarifies what tank deliveries to Ukraine mean. It seems clear to him that they are more likely to have a full Russian withdrawal.

Published: 01/24/2023 at 23:31

|

Updated: 01/25/2023 at 00:09

1/7

According to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, tanks can decide a war.

Germany Panther delivers 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Lindsey Graham (67), one of the most influential politicians in the US Congress, is convinced that it will change the war.

He is loud “Spiegel”The interview is clear: “Without tanks there would be a military stalemate and the Russians would have the advantage.” Ukraine’s victory is guaranteed if it gets tanks.

