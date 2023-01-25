Lindsay Graham: “Could Break the Back of the Russian Army”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham clarifies what tank deliveries to Ukraine mean. It seems clear to him that they are more likely to have a full Russian withdrawal.

1/7 According to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, tanks can decide a war.

Germany Panther delivers 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Lindsey Graham (67), one of the most influential politicians in the US Congress, is convinced that it will change the war.

He is loud “Spiegel”The interview is clear: “Without tanks there would be a military stalemate and the Russians would have the advantage.” Ukraine’s victory is guaranteed if it gets tanks.

Defeat the Russian army – without your own soldiers

“I think we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity: to break the back of the Russian army without sending American or German soldiers to the battlefield,” he says. According to him, the Ukrainians could defeat the Russians if they were given weapons and intelligence.

But what does Russian President Vladimir Putin (70) do when German tanks arrive? Repeated threats have been made to use nuclear weapons if Russia intervenes in the war.

Is Putin Using Nuclear Weapons?

But Graham counters: “Putin made these threats every time we gave Ukraine a new weapons system.” It didn’t happen.

He clarifies: “Tanks did not invade Russia. The rockets are not designed to hit Russia. These weapons are intended to drive an aggressor out of the country.” The US politician sees the war goal as liberating all of Ukraine, including Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014.

Probably at least one company tanks

It has not yet been officially announced that Ukraine will receive these tanks. Citing unnamed sources, “Spiegel” reports on the decision. Accordingly, it is about “at least one company Leopard 2A6”. The decision will be officially announced on Wednesday. (eu)