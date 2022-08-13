Mar-a-Lago raid report: Trump lawyer allegedly misrepresented

– Report: Trump lawyer allegedly made false statements After the Mar-a-Lago raid, a search warrant was issued. Likewise, the list of confiscated documents includes, among other things, information about the French president.

Donald Trump leaving Trump Tower in New York last Wednesday. Photo: Julia Nickinson (Keystone)

Former US President Donald Trump’s team made false statements about the whereabouts of classified documents, according to a report. At least one Republican attorney reportedly signed a statement in June saying the classified material was returned to the government in its entirety, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing four unnamed people. The document has reportedly been handed over to the Justice Ministry.

In Trump’s house raided At Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the FBI seized several classified documents on Monday. The former president may have violated several laws, including the US Espionage Act. According to an FBI listing, agents also found top secret/SCI documents that can only be viewed at special government facilities.



An unsealed FBI search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach. Photo: John Elswick (Keystone)

Trump spoke on Saturday at the Truth Social online network he co-founded. There the 76-year-old wrote that he had the truth on his side – if you have the truth on your side, you will win in the end. The New York Times quoted a Trump spokesman as saying: “Like every Democrat-backed witch hunt, this unprecedented and unnecessary crackdown is being waged by a media that prefers to work with suggestive leaks, anonymous sources and hard facts.”



