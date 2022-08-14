August 14, 2022

Kissinger sees America on the brink of armed conflict

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an unprecedented spat between China and Taiwan — and a lack of visionary leadership in the United States have contributed to the tense geopolitical situation. Experienced American statesman Henry Kissinger (99) says. It creates conflicts.

In conversation with “Wall Street Journal” The former US Secretary of State criticized Washington’s foreign policy in stark terms. Washington rejects traditional diplomacy, no longer has a major head of state and US foreign policy is dangerously lacking in strategic goals. This, according to Kissinger, has pushed the world to the brink of war over Ukraine and Taiwan.

