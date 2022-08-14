Kissinger sees America on the brink of armed conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an unprecedented spat between China and Taiwan — and a lack of visionary leadership in the United States have contributed to the tense geopolitical situation. Experienced American statesman Henry Kissinger (99) says. It creates conflicts.

In conversation with “Wall Street Journal” The former US Secretary of State criticized Washington’s foreign policy in stark terms. Washington rejects traditional diplomacy, no longer has a major head of state and US foreign policy is dangerously lacking in strategic goals. This, according to Kissinger, has pushed the world to the brink of war over Ukraine and Taiwan.

Kissinger lists several post-World War II leaders who “had the visionary pragmatism of the statesman and the visionary courage of the prophet”—and “helped shape the world”: Konrad Adenauer (1876–1967), Charles de Gaulle (1890–1970), Richard Nixon (1913–1994). ), Anwar Sadat (1918–1981), Lee Kuan-Yew (1923–2015) and Margaret Thatcher (1925–2013). Asked if he knew such a contemporary leader, Kissinger replied: “No.”

A dangerous imbalance

In an interview with the newspaper, the former politician talks about the “dangerous imbalance” in the world situation. “We are on the brink of war with Russia and China,” Kissinger said. “We’re left with questions and problems, sometimes not knowing how it’s going to end or where it’s going to lead.”

Kissinger brings up the examples of Ukraine and NATO. Ukraine is a collection of territories that once belonged to Russia. Stability would be better if Ukraine acted as a buffer between Russia and the West. “I was for full independence for Ukraine, but I thought Finland’s best role would be as a sort of interim solution,” he told the Wall Street Journal. Kissinger had caused a stir before the war began when he suggested that careless US and NATO policies may have fueled the conflict in Ukraine.

Conflicts result from “enforcing values”.

Now the death was put: “I now consider that Ukraine should be considered a member of NATO, whether officially or not.” How will the war end? Kissinger hopes for a deal in which Russia keeps its 2014 gains in Crimea and parts of the Donbass region.

This summer, Kissinger was sharply criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, for his suggestion that Kiev accept a return to the “status quo,” meaning the status quo. Kiev must give up its territorial claims in Crimea, grant autonomy to Donetsk and Luhansk – and seek a peace treaty with Russia to prevent World War III.

According to Kissinger, Washington has an important role to play here. The management team did not see this.

And don’t increase the tension

Under President Richard Nixon, Kissinger orchestrated US diplomatic efforts toward China in the 1970s. These were aimed at separating Beijing from Moscow and shifting the world’s balance of power in favor of the communist East.

According to Kissinger, the United States can no longer side with Russia or China against the other side. “The U.S. can only try to create options without escalating tensions. But you have to have a goal.” (case)