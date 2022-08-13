The last supermoon of the year will light up the night sky in August 2022

Air: Jan Knoetzsch

Already in June and July 2022 the full moon turned into a super moon. August 2022 will be the last supermoon of the year. When does he shine?

BERLIN – Not all good things come in threes. But four. Because: There will be four times in 2022 Deutschland To see a super moon in the sky. From May to July 2022, a full moon can be seen in the night sky once a month named Super Moon 2022. Why is a supermoon called a supermoon? Quite simply: one speaks of a supermoon when the distance to Earth is very short. That’s what happened three times this year during Super Moon 2022.

The fourth supermoon of 2022 is still missing. The last supermoon of 2022 will be visible in August. The next one will not continue until August 1, 2023. When will Super Moon 2022 shine brightest in the sky in August?

Supermoon: August 2022 shows more besides a particularly bright full moon

Super Moon in June and the Super Moon in July 2022 It’s worth watching the sky again in August 2022. And not just because Shooting stars in August, called the Perseids, this month can be seen very often and well. The Perseids is a meteor shower that reoccurs annually in the first half of August, showing maximum shooting stars on August 12. Apart from the shooting stars that catch one’s eye while looking at the sky in August 2022, the Super Moon on August 12, 2022 is also not to be missed.

A supermoon in the night sky over Germany – we’ll see it again on August 12, 2022. © Hartenfelser/imago

Because of its proximity to Earth, the full moon appears especially large to its observers. And especially bright. As with the previous two months of August 2022, there was already a supermoon to enjoy in which the full moon was noticeably larger in the sky. One such day when the Moon will be particularly close to Earth is Friday, August 12, 2022. Then there’s the last supermoon of the year. But when can we see the Super Moon in August?

Supermoon in August 2022: When will you see a particularly bright full moon on August 13, 2022?

The next full moon in Germany in 2022 will be visible at 3:35 a.m. on Friday, August 12. The supermoon will then be 361,411 kilometers from Earth, thus falling into the category known as a supermoon. One speaks of a supermoon like a supermoon in August 2022 when a full moon or new moon is 360,000 kilometers from the center of the Earth. For comparison: the full moon in September 2022, which is on September 10, 2022, is already 369,132 kilometers from Earth, so it is not a supermoon. The average distance between the Earth and the Moon is 384,400 kilometers.

What is a supermoon? A supermoon is a full moon or new moon about 360,000 kilometers from Earth’s center. When will the August 2022 Super Moon arrive? The next supermoon will be visible in the night sky on Friday, August 12, 2022. The supermoon will be especially close to Earth at 3:35 a.m. in August 2022 at a distance of 361,411 kilometers. What’s so special about a supermoon? Because the moon is closer to Earth than usual during a supermoon, it appears seven to 14 percent larger in the night sky than on normal lunar days, according to NASA. This difference corresponds to the difference between one euro and two euro coins. Due to its increasing area, more sunlight is reflected by the moon, making it appear noticeably brighter. See also Ukrainian ticker. Kiev reports an increase in attacks in the east +++ The British want to expel Russian troops altogether.

Additionally, in August 2022, the supermoon will be opposite the Sun, so the opposite side of the Moon will be fully illuminated. As seen from the Sun, the supermoon in August 2022 will be behind Earth and illuminated by the Sun’s light. A Mini Moon is the exact opposite of the Super Moon in August 2022. One speaks of the Moon when it is 405,000 kilometers from Earth. During a supermoon, Earth’s satellite will shine up to 30 percent brighter.

Supermoon in August 2022: The full moon appears almost seven percent larger in the sky than the average moon

Because of its relatively small distance from Earth, a super full moon like the August 2022 supermoon appears nearly seven percent larger in the sky than the average moon. Compared to the mini moon, its diameter even increases by twelve to 14 percent. When will the moon appear full in 2022? This table shows:

Full Moon in September 2022 September 10, 2022 11:59 am Full Moon in October 2022 October 09, 2022 10:54 PM Full Moon in November 2022 November 08, 2022 at 12:02 pm Full Moon in December 2022 December 08, 2022 at 5:08 am

While the full moon will shine as usual in the coming months, this will be the case every 28 days. As mentioned, the full moon in August 2022 will be the last supermoon, which can be seen in 2022. After that, all supermoon watchers will have to wait almost a year. Incidentally, on the night when the supermoon is visible in August 2022, it has a negative effect on Perseids: the supermoon shines so brightly in August 2022 that it disturbs the view of the shooting stars.

Supermoon in August 2022: Why the full moon is now called the Grain Moon or Sturgeon Moon

Incidentally, the August Full Moon is also known as the Sturgeon Moon or Grain Moon. NASA explains why the last supermoon of the year is named after the fish sturgeon: Big sturgeon can be more easily caught in the Great Lakes at this time. The moon also signifies harvest time, hence the name Grain Moon.

August 2022 is not just a supermoon, but an event in the sky: a total lunar eclipse and blood moon in May 2022

It was last in May 2022 Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon. To explain what a total lunar eclipse is: During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the shadow that Earth casts in space. A Total lunar eclipse It occurs when the Earth’s umbra completely covers the full moon. As a result of the total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022, astronomy fans came to witness another rare phenomenon, the “Blood Moon”.

This display also brings another celestial phenomenon known as a “blood moon”, “copper moon” or “rust moon”. The Moon reappears in the sky after the Earth’s umbra covers the entire lunar disk. However, the entire lunar disk will then be blood-red in color.