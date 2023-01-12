Man sprays homeless people with hose, sparks outrage

A TikTok video shows gallery owner Collier Quinn dousing a homeless woman in San Francisco with cold water from a garden hose. A heartless act goes viral. Quinn has no remorse and insists she was just trying to help the girl.

The man leans casually over a railing, aiming a garden hose at a homeless woman on the sidewalk. Only water splashes and the woman screams in fear. The heartless act didn’t go unnoticed Monday morning in freezing temperatures. The video of the shocking moment went viral on social media and has been viewed millions of times.

The man shown in the viral video is Collier Quinn, 69. He owns Foster Quinn Gallery, an art gallery in San Francisco. American billionaire David Rockefeller and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger were among his clients at one time.

His gallery’s reputation must now be over. Outraged social media users responded by posting scathing reviews of Foster Quinn’s gallery online. The gallery’s rating on Google has dropped to just one star.

But the art lover showed no regrets. Quinn’s justification for the action: He wanted to help. The woman became psychotic and started knocking over trash cans.

“I said, ‘You have to go, I can’t clean the street, go away,'” the 69-year-old recounted the situation to the newspaper.San Francisco Chronicle». The homeless get completely out of control, start yelling and spitting, and Quinn defends herself. He sees himself as a “champion” because he tried to help. She woke up from mental illness with cold water and calmed down.

A chef at Brioche Cafe, a small bakery not far from the Collier Quinn Gallery, filmed the viral video. “I was shocked,” Edson Garcia said.

San Francisco’s growing homelessness crisis

However, the scene did not take place directly in front of the Quinn Gallery, but in front of the adjacent “Barbarossa Lounge” restaurant. That’s why the restaurant’s owner, Arash Kanadan, 41, was initially showered with hate messages until he denied the allegations.

“The last three years have been a difficult period for our company due to a pandemic. “We didn’t survive and now our reputation is being destroyed by a video that everyone mistakenly thinks is associated with our company,” said Canaton.Daily Mail».

The video comes amid a growing homelessness crisis in the city. Social research firm Applied Survey Research (ASR) put the homeless population in San Francisco at 7,754 in February of last year.