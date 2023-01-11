These are the most valuable passports in the world in 2023

A study by London law firm Henley & Partners shows which are the most valuable passports in the world. Although Japan clearly won the race, Switzerland didn’t do too badly.

These are the most attractive passports in the world

A Swiss passport offers visa-free travel to 186 countries worldwide. (archive image)

The Japanese currently hold the most valuable passports in the world: they can use them to travel to 193 countries around the world visa-free or obtain their visas upon entry. A Swiss passport allows visa-free travel to 186 countries.

Japanese citizens can now visit 193 out of 227 travel destinations without a visa. According to a survey this year by London-based law firm Henley & Partners, citizens of South Korea and Singapore, in second place, can enjoy 192 visa-free destinations. Among others, data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is evaluated for this purpose.

Switzerland is ranked 7th and Russia is ranked 48th

Germany and Spain share third place, with visa-free access to 190 destinations worldwide. England and France are sixth with 187. As in the previous year, Switzerland, the United States, Norway and Belgium are in seventh place. Canada is ranked 8th. Liechtenstein ranks 15th with 178 visa-free countries.

Fedpol explains: This is what makes the new Swiss passport so secure( 01:38 )

Russia ranks 48th with 118 visa-free destinations. There is no information about Ukraine. Afghanistan is still ranked 109th in the Henley Passport Index. Afghans can visit only 27 destinations without a visa. (SDA)