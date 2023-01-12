Putin Moves Massive Nuclear Missile to Front of Ukraine

In its struggle for supremacy in eastern Ukraine, Russia is bringing out the heavy artillery — ie. According to reports, President Vladimir Putin has ordered the use of the world’s largest grenade launcher.

severe Battles around the small towns of Bakmut and Soledar A street and house fight developed. Both Russia and Ukraine complain of heavy losses. Now the Russian military wants to take advantage of this moment – and really bring heavy artillery to the battlefield.

According to a report in English «Glass» Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, reportedly ordered the world’s largest nuclear warhead to be moved to the Eastern Front. 2S4 Tjulpan – “tulip” in English – has a huge impact. It can fire 240 mm grenades. This is more than twice the number of standard NATO warships. These are 120 millimeters in size.

Nicknamed “Sledgehammer”, the grenade launcher can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h on the road. A speed of 25 kilometers per hour is possible on the road. With a range of up to 500 kilometers, the 2S4 can be quickly deployed. Grenade launcher It was already in use on the Russian side at the beginning of the war. But in the last few months it has largely been withdrawn from the forefront.

Last spring: The Ukrainians detonated 2S4 Tjulpan grenades( 01:15 )

Different types of grenades are possible

With a combat range of up to 20 kilometers, the “Sledgehammer” can also engage even more distant targets. On the battlefield, the grenade launcher can be equipped with various warships. Nuclear explosive devices are also possible. Theoretically, small nuclear attacks are possible. According to “Mirror”, the area of ​​​​a football field will be destroyed. However, there is still no evidence that Russia actually used nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

However, the monster grenade launcher has a major drawback: to be ready to fire it, a crew of five must leave the armored “sledgehammer” protection. Because of the more complicated loading process, the 2S4 could only fire one round per minute.

Apart from nuclear weapons, other grenades can also be fired. These include projectiles with cluster munitions or laser-guided precision munitions.

“Weapon of Destruction”

Weighing around 28 tons, the vehicle also has a permanently mounted machine gun on the roof for self-defense. It holds up to 1500 shots and is intended to act as your own defense during an enemy attack.

Due to its heavy weight, the nuclear warhead cannot be used in all areas. In particular, difficult ground conditions in the Donbass have made it impossible for Putin and his troops to deploy the mega-weapon in recent weeks. However, with the onset of winter and much of the ground in eastern Ukraine now frozen, heavy artillery can once again be deployed.

An inside source spoke to the Mirror about a “weapon of mass destruction” that could wipe out a wide area. “However, 2S4 is a good target for Ukrainian counterattacks,” the anonymous source was quoted as saying.

After heavy fighting around the town of Soledar, the ill-fated Wagner troops announced their capture of the town on Tuesday evening. Ukraine has denied these reports.