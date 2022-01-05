January 5, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Macron wants to harass those who are not vaccinated “with great pleasure for the bitter end”

Arzu 2 hours ago 3 min read

  • 2/6

    While Macron was leading the way to New Year’s greetings, he adopted a completely different tone in an interview.

  • 5/6

    In return, Macron wants to make life harder for those who refuse vaccinations – “to the bitter end”.

  • 6/6

    Macron is still open about whether he will run for office in the April election.

French President Emmanuel Macron (44) is determined to fight those who refuse the corona vaccine. In an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday, the head of state said that by restricting “access to the functions of social life” as much as possible would annoy those who had not been vaccinated to the “bitter end”.

“I really want to bother those who are not vaccinated,” Macron added. That is why his government “will continue to do so until the bitter end. That’s the strategy. “

See also  Vaccine rates rarely rise: "Vaccination week not a big success"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Serbian leader Milorad Dodik wants split

10 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Kitzbühel is the new hotspot in sis

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Corruption and chaos after the cancellation of the U20 World Cup: The Russians were ejected from the plane

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

3 min read

Macron wants to harass those who are not vaccinated “with great pleasure for the bitter end”

2 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Serbian leader Milorad Dodik wants split

10 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Kitzbühel is the new hotspot in sis

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Corruption and chaos after the cancellation of the U20 World Cup: The Russians were ejected from the plane

1 day ago Arzu