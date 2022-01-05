Macron wants to harass those who are not vaccinated “with great pleasure for the bitter end”

French President Emmanuel Macron (44) is determined to fight those who refuse the corona vaccine. In an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday, the head of state said that by restricting “access to the functions of social life” as much as possible would annoy those who had not been vaccinated to the “bitter end”.
“I really want to bother those who are not vaccinated,” Macron added. That is why his government “will continue to do so until the bitter end. That’s the strategy. “
Uli Hoeness: “Continue to exclude anti-vaccines”
Uli Hoeness, 70, honorary president of FC Bayern Munich, has a strong hatred for vaccine opponents. He will exclude them even more from social life. “I can be very militant if someone is not vaccinated,” he said in a long interview with German football record champions. “Time”.
He recently broke a personal garland after learning that a team player had not been vaccinated. “Since vaccination is so careless, I think you should systematically exclude these individuals,” Hones said. Nevertheless, he did not believe in the common duty of “it will further divide society.”
New vaccination certificate
The introduction of the corona vaccine license is currently hotly debated in the French parliament. The French opposition surprisingly delayed the plan on Tuesday.
The new passport aims to increase the pressure on unvaccinated people to be vaccinated against the corona virus. Many places in public life, including restaurants, shopping centers and theaters, will be accessible only to those who have been fully vaccinated and rescued in the future.
Those who are not vaccinated fill the intensive care units
In France, corona infection currently affects more than 1,600 new infections per 100,000 population per week. A good 3,600 Govt-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, up ten percent from the previous week. Eighty percent of them have not been vaccinated. On Tuesday evening, health officials announced a new daily increase of more than 270,000 new infections.
In an interview with Le Parisien, Macron also commented on his potential presidential candidate for the April election. Macron said he was “in the mood” to run for president. “The result solidifies me,” he added. “I have to be sure I can go as far as I want.” (AFP / kes)
