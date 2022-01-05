Macron wants to harass those who are not vaccinated “with great pleasure for the bitter end”

Uli Hoeness: “Continue to exclude anti-vaccines”

Uli Hoeness, 70, honorary president of FC Bayern Munich, has a strong hatred for vaccine opponents. He will exclude them even more from social life. “I can be very militant if someone is not vaccinated,” he said in a long interview with German football record champions. “Time”.

He recently broke a personal garland after learning that a team player had not been vaccinated. “Since vaccination is so careless, I think you should systematically exclude these individuals,” Hones said. Nevertheless, he did not believe in the common duty of “it will further divide society.”