December 13, 2021

Trump-critical presenter Chris Wallace has left Fox News for CNN

December 13, 2021

    Host Chris Wallace leaves the Trump-affiliated TV channel “Fox News”. Wallace has always been critical of Trump.

    Wallace also moderated the pre-election debate between Trump and last election winner Joe Biden last September.

    Trump and his supporters have repeatedly attacked the moderator because, in their view, he reported too critically.

“I’m ready for a new adventure,” the 74-year-old said at the end of his weekly show on Sunday. “Fox News Sunday”. CNN has announced that Wallace will be hosting CNN +, a scheduled streaming service that will air in the first quarter of next year.

Although working for Fox News, Wallace was freely respected. Trump and his supporters have repeatedly attacked the moderator because, in their view, he reported too critically. Wallace also moderated the pre-election debate between Trump and last election winner Joe Biden last September. Trump later accused Wallace of being “controlled by the extreme left.” CNN clearly criticizes Trump in the polarized American media world.

