The number of new corona infections is unprecedented in Israel

The number of new infections with the corona virus has been high in Israel since the outbreak began. The Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that 11,978 new cases had been registered in 24 hours. The maximum was 11,345 on September 2 last year.

The fourth vaccine is being given to people over the age of 60 and medical staff in Israel starting this week, considering the contagion of the omigron variant of the corona virus. According to a study by Shiba Hospital near Tel Aviv, the fourth vaccine dose in the Biotech / Pfizer product doubles the number of antibodies against omigran within a week.

Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett warned on Tuesday that 50,000 cases a day could rise during the Omigron wave. “The Omigron storm is getting stronger,” Bennett said.

Of the 9.4 million Israelis, only about 61 percent are still considered fully vaccinated. In Israel, this includes those who have been vaccinated twice and those who have been vaccinated against booster up to six months after the second vaccination. Thirty percent of the population has never been vaccinated, and nine percent have had their vaccine expired. (STA)