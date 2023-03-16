Lewis was bullied by criminals

Freudenberg (D) Was Louis (12) killed for reporting bullying? Twelve-year-old Louis F. Now suspicions arise that she was bullied earlier. Criminals and Lewis are good friends. Van Reto Polman Samina Stampley Published March 16, 2023 at 6:07 am

Flowers and candles were laid at the site where 12-year-old Louise’s body was found. Reuters The 13-year-old accused and Lewis were said to be best friends. Before the crime, Louis spent the night with her. AFP The search for evidence is still on and, among other things, the murder weapon is yet to be found. IMAGO/René Trout According to “Bild” information, the older criminal forced his younger partner to participate in the crime at the site. Reuters According to the public prosecutor, there will be no criminal sanctions as the suspects are under 14 years of age and therefore not criminally liable. IMAGO/René Trout Both women may have acted out of revenge. They allegedly had an argument earlier after Lewis made fun of one of the two girls. IMAGO/Funke Photo Services

The murder of Louis (12) shocked Germany.

She was stabbed by two classmates.

Earlier, the girl was allegedly bullied.

Twelve-year-old Louise from Freudenberg (D) was born on Sunday He was found dead with “multiple stab wounds”. Shortly afterwards, two girls aged 12 and 13 confessed to the murder. Media information According to the old convict, her younger accomplice forced her to participate in the crime on the spot. In investigative circles, there was talk of “unbelievable atrocities”.

as “Build» Now writing, Lewis is said to have been bullied before. Apparently, Lewis turned to adults in confidence about bullying. That may have been her downfall. Apparently, the criminals wanted revenge.

The victim lived nearly three kilometers away from her friend in Hohenhain district, who allegedly met her on Saturday. It is said that the girls regularly went to school together and studied in the same class.

No criminal convictions

After the attack, both Criminals Runs back to best friend’s house and writes “picture”. The father of the twelve-year-old accused took her there, then called the parents of 13-year-old Lewis and told them that Lewis had left his house at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis agrees to report with his mother before starting to run. Repeated attempts to reach Louise’s mother on her cell phone were unsuccessful.

The women agree

According to the public prosecutor, there will be no criminal sanctions as the suspects are under 14 years of age and therefore not criminally liable. The girls gave the details of the crime to the investigating officers and gave a statement to them.

This case is special, which is why officials are only releasing certain details for privacy and youth safety reasons. The search for evidence is still on and, among other things, the murder weapon is yet to be found.