Lewis was bullied by criminals

The 13-year-old accused and Lewis were said to be best friends. Before the crime, Louis spent the night with her.
The search for evidence is still on and, among other things, the murder weapon is yet to be found.
According to "Bild" information, the older criminal forced his younger partner to participate in the crime at the site.
According to the public prosecutor, there will be no criminal sanctions as the suspects are under 14 years of age and therefore not criminally liable.
Both women may have acted out of revenge. They allegedly had an argument earlier after Lewis made fun of one of the two girls.
The murder of Louis (12) shocked Germany.
She was stabbed by two classmates.
Earlier, the girl was allegedly bullied.
Twelve-year-old Louise from Freudenberg (D) was born on Sunday He was found dead with “multiple stab wounds”. Shortly afterwards, two girls aged 12 and 13 confessed to the murder. Media information According to the old convict, her younger accomplice forced her to participate in the crime on the spot. In investigative circles, there was talk of “unbelievable atrocities”.
as “Build» Now writing, Lewis is said to have been bullied before. Apparently, Lewis turned to adults in confidence about bullying. That may have been her downfall. Apparently, the criminals wanted revenge.
The victim lived nearly three kilometers away from her friend in Hohenhain district, who allegedly met her on Saturday. It is said that the girls regularly went to school together and studied in the same class.
No criminal convictions
After the attack, both Criminals Runs back to best friend’s house and writes “picture”. The father of the twelve-year-old accused took her there, then called the parents of 13-year-old Lewis and told them that Lewis had left his house at 5:30 p.m.
Lewis agrees to report with his mother before starting to run. Repeated attempts to reach Louise’s mother on her cell phone were unsuccessful.
The women agree
According to the public prosecutor, there will be no criminal sanctions as the suspects are under 14 years of age and therefore not criminally liable. The girls gave the details of the crime to the investigating officers and gave a statement to them.
This case is special, which is why officials are only releasing certain details for privacy and youth safety reasons. The search for evidence is still on and, among other things, the murder weapon is yet to be found.
In Switzerland, young people are held criminally responsible from the age of ten. Since then, they have been covered under the Youth Offending Act and may be sanctioned with Youth Offending Act protection measures and penalties. According to the Zurich province’s senior youth prosecutor, shorter sentences are planned for 12- and 13-year-old offenders. “The maximum penalty is a maximum of ten days of personal service (unpaid work),” says spokeswoman Esther Pioppini. However, it is important that all protective measures in the Juvenile Crime Act come into effect from the age of ten, and that offenders up to the age of 25 are admitted to a reformatory or clinic and housed there as a unit. “Because the offender is still academically and/or therapeutically vulnerable, the focus is on protective measures.”
