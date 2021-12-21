December 21, 2021

South Africa sees a drop in Omigron cases after a month

Arzu 15 mins ago 2 min read

    South Africa is “up the mountain,” says Dr. Omigron. Angelique Coetzee, President of the State Medical Association.

    South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Pahla set up a booster in mid – December. According to Fahla, Omigran leads to more cases, but fewer deaths.

    Abandoned Finance District in Johannesburg – South Africa is considered to be the most advanced economy in Africa. The Omigron wave first calmed the people.

    But Omigron case numbers are apparently declining, which may also be due to widespread immunization in the country.

Dr. Angelique Godzilla, president of the National Medical Association of South Africa, has been sounding the alarm since November. A new variant of the corona virus has spread to the southern tip of the continent. Omikron took its course. Godzi was also persuaded. The symptoms of most patients are “abnormal but mild”.

Many governments offer new travel and other measures for emergencies. Kotzi was surprised to see the sharp reactions that gave the disease a mild course. We need to know more about the mutant, she said, talking about “a storm in a glass of water”.

