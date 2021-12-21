1/5 South Africa is “up the mountain,” says Dr. Omigron. Angelique Coetzee, President of the State Medical Association.

2/5 South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Pahla set up a booster in mid – December. According to Fahla, Omigran leads to more cases, but fewer deaths.



4/5 Abandoned Finance District in Johannesburg – South Africa is considered to be the most advanced economy in Africa. The Omigron wave first calmed the people.

5/5 But Omigron case numbers are apparently declining, which may also be due to widespread immunization in the country.

Dr. Angelique Godzilla, president of the National Medical Association of South Africa, has been sounding the alarm since November. A new variant of the corona virus has spread to the southern tip of the continent. Omikron took its course. Godzi was also persuaded. The symptoms of most patients are “abnormal but mild”.

Many governments offer new travel and other measures for emergencies. Kotzi was surprised to see the sharp reactions that gave the disease a mild course. We need to know more about the mutant, she said, talking about “a storm in a glass of water”.

Within a month, Coetzee confirmed what South Africa’s health minister had confirmed last week. There are more cases, but fewer deaths. In the center of Omigron, more than a month after the outbreak, the number is already declining.

Omigron is “much, very” less severe than Delta

Kotzi said the total number of Govt-19 cases in South Africa is declining. “What we’ll see now is that our cases are at the top of the mountain – they’re going back somehow,” Kotzi said. CNN. “In Gauteng, the center, the numbers are very low.”

The worst is over. The positive rate is still 30 percent higher. Since the holidays, Omigron has spread to other parts of the country. But “if you look at our numbers, it comes back as a whole”.

The decline has been confirmed by “a lot of tests”. According to the doctor, the Omigron variant did not lead to an increase in the mortality rate. The cases are “much more” less serious than the delta cases.

Many questions remain open

It is not clear whether the flatness of the curve has anything to do with climatic conditions. Summer is currently in the Southern Hemisphere. Low temperatures and being indoors are generally considered to be beneficial for the spread of the virus.