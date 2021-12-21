South Africa sees a drop in Omigron cases after a month

Dr. Angelique Godzilla, president of the National Medical Association of South Africa, has been sounding the alarm since November. A new variant of the corona virus has spread to the southern tip of the continent. Omikron took its course. Godzi was also persuaded. The symptoms of most patients are “abnormal but mild”.
Many governments offer new travel and other measures for emergencies. Kotzi was surprised to see the sharp reactions that gave the disease a mild course. We need to know more about the mutant, she said, talking about “a storm in a glass of water”.
Within a month, Coetzee confirmed what South Africa’s health minister had confirmed last week. There are more cases, but fewer deaths. In the center of Omigron, more than a month after the outbreak, the number is already declining.
Omigron is “much, very” less severe than Delta
Kotzi said the total number of Govt-19 cases in South Africa is declining. “What we’ll see now is that our cases are at the top of the mountain – they’re going back somehow,” Kotzi said. CNN. “In Gauteng, the center, the numbers are very low.”
The worst is over. The positive rate is still 30 percent higher. Since the holidays, Omigron has spread to other parts of the country. But “if you look at our numbers, it comes back as a whole”.
The decline has been confirmed by “a lot of tests”. According to the doctor, the Omigron variant did not lead to an increase in the mortality rate. The cases are “much more” less serious than the delta cases.
Many questions remain open
It is not clear whether the flatness of the curve has anything to do with climatic conditions. Summer is currently in the Southern Hemisphere. Low temperatures and being indoors are generally considered to be beneficial for the spread of the virus.
According to one study, the variation in moderate omicron gradients is highly contagious, but can do something with the fact that it affects the trachea more than the lung tissue. (Case)
