November 25, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Israel fears the fifth corona wave

Arzu 23 mins ago 1 min read

Passengers at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport. Photo: Aerial Shalit / AB / DPA

In September, Israel was at the peak of the epidemic, with more than 11,000 new cases a day. With the help of booster vaccines, we were able to reduce the number of infections to an average of 400 per day. The fourth corona wave was considered broken.

Most recently, however, the Ministry of Health has recorded a slight increase in the number of cases and the R-value, which reflects the infection rate. Experts explain this, according to the report, the immunity of more than a million Israelis who received the second vaccine six months ago is declining.

See also  Non-vaccinated locking is possible in these countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Biden’s heirs come to power – Harris stumbles, Trump ambush

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The head of the Swedish government resigned on his election day

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Asian countries ease operations – China is the only country firmly adhering to the coveted zero

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Israel fears the fifth corona wave

23 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Biden’s heirs come to power – Harris stumbles, Trump ambush

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The head of the Swedish government resigned on his election day

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Asian countries ease operations – China is the only country firmly adhering to the coveted zero

1 day ago Arzu