Biden’s heirs come to power – Harris stumbles, Trump ambush

– Harris stumbles, Trump snuck in Donald Trump wants to be president again, but does his party want it too? Democrats are skeptical that Kamala Harris is suitable for the presidency – she has already been in office for an hour and a half. Hubert Wetzel from Washington

I am fighting to establish myself for Pitton’s successor: Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: Sarabet Mane (AFP)

Most Americans may not have noticed that something historic happened last Friday: for the first time in their history, America was ruled by a woman. President Joe Biden had to go to the hospital to have a colonoscopy. As it happened under anesthesia, Biden temporarily transferred all presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris, as provided by the Constitution. He took it back an hour and a half later.

This clarifies the question of who is the current president. On the other hand, the question of who will be the next president is currently hotly debated in Washington. The next presidential election is just three years away. Biden’s hospital visit was brief and regular, reminding the nation that the incumbent was 79, you can tell from him.

Letting everyone know that he is Biden Will be running again in 2024. But he has to do it. The president, who has declared he does not want to run for re-election one year after taking office, will immediately lose all political influence.