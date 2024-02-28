Israel continues to crack down on Hamas in Gaza City

A senior officer of the Shiite Hezbollah militant group was killed in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said.The Israeli military said. Salami was driving in the village of Matzadel, 20 kilometers east of Tyre, when a guided missile fired by an Israeli warplane hit him.

Hezbollah confirmed Salami's death in an Israeli strike, but did not provide details of his rank. Since the Gaza war broke out on October 7, pro-Iranian Hezbollah has attacked northern Israel, often several times a day, with artillery and anti-tank missiles. Israel retaliates with air and artillery strikes on Hezbollah bases, observation posts and launch sites in southern Lebanon.

Also, the Israeli Air Force has repeatedly hit Hezbollah fighters and commanders with targeted airstrikes. On Monday, Shiite militias shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon. In response, the Israeli Air Force bombed a building near Baalbek in northeastern Lebanon. Lebanese security sources said two people were killed, presumably by Hezbollah fighters.

Later that afternoon, Hezbollah fired about 60 rockets into the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights. There were no reports of casualties initially. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on the launch sites, the military said Monday evening. (sda/dpa)