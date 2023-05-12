Spain: New rules to stop British tourists

After Brexit Spain wants to stop British drinking tourists with new rules Drinking alcohol on the beach, loud parties or puffing on cigarettes: all this is now heavily contested in Spain and will soon become very expensive for sinners. Published 12. May 2023, 09:56

British tourists – here at the coronation of King Charles III – often enjoy a dubious reputation in Spain. Reuters Many cities and regions in Spain are now looking to crack down on excess activity. Reuters For example, drinking on the beach in Mallorca has long been a struggle. imago images/EFE agency Around 15 million people from the UK will travel to Spain in 2022. AFP

Those who go on holiday to seaside resorts in Spain should pay more attention to their appearance and behavior in the future – otherwise it will be expensive.

Loud parties, excessive drinking or smoking are often not tolerated.

The British “Mirror” warns travelers from the island that they should take care.

British holiday travelers Long-time lovers of the Spanish sun — notorious for not always behaving well: excessive alcohol consumption, Loud partying and loose fists have earned them a bad reputation in many places. Among the 15 million tourists from the UK to Spain are some of the black sheep. And if they want to enter the country, there are some things to take into account in the future if they don’t face heavy fines. However, the new, tougher rules often apply to travelers from other countries as well.

As the “Mirror” reports, angry residents have pushed for new regulations against alcohol and excessive noise. Additionally, changes in legislation during the pandemic and Brexit are affecting British tourists.

Travel and budget should be documented

For example, travelers to the Iberian Peninsula must a Passport Permit issued within the last ten years and valid for at least three months at the time of departure. They must also ensure that they are stamped on entry to prove that they will not stay longer than a 90-day visa-free stay.

When entering the UK, English people must demonstrate that they have sufficient liquid assets – in this context money – with them: who does not 100 euros per day Can spend and do not have a minimum of 900 euros, problems can occur. This also applies to travelers from other third countries. Also A Return air ticket Or have one for the onward journey.

Some new rules also apply to parties, for example in the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Ibiza: the police can do that Unauthorized events Disband and remedy organizers and revelers. If the break takes place too close to residential areas or even in a natural reserve, there is a risk of fines of up to 25,000 euros. in Alicante in southern Spain White shore Tourists who cause unnecessary noise are asked to pay between 600 and 30,000 euros. Majorca is similarly strict about where to hunt “Floating Discos” The booming sounds are heard till six in the morning.

Drinking and smoking becomes more difficult

Smokers should also adapt to the ban: this applies to many beaches, for example near Barcelona and 28 locations in the Balearic Islands. strict Smoking ban. Also, many restaurants have introduced “dress codes” – football shirts, bathing suits or strapless tank tops are prohibited and those wearing them may be refused entry.

Last but not least are Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza. Alcohol limits Introduced for all-inclusive tourists: their hotels “only” give them six drinks a day, and they have to pay for everything above that.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

See comments