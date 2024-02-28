RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was said to be active in teaching and social media

– RAF terrorist Klette danced Capoeira and posted on Facebook German police have been searching for Daniela Klette for over 30 years. She probably lived an ordinary life without being recognized in Berlin.

According to investigators, you can still recognize it today: Danila Klet in the latest photo on her Facebook profile. Photo: Facebook

Uniformed police officers stand in front of an apartment building in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The entrance to the seven-story building on Sebastianstrasse, near the former border between West and East Berlin, is closed. Forensic investigators are on site. Police officers carry large boxes into the house, ostensibly to dispose of items. On Monday evening, former Red Army Wing (RAF) terrorist Daniela Klette was captured here after a manhunt of more than 30 years. The 65-year-old is in jail for several robberies.

Former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette lived in this house in Berlin until her arrest. Photo: Keystone

According to the report, Burdock, who was wanted as a terrorist, lived in a Berlin apartment “Spiegel” Under the name of Claudia Ivone. During the search, investigators said they found a weapon and magazines from bullets. The weapon has yet to be found.

To earn money, he gave private tutoring in mathematics, says a middle-aged neighbor. Clet is said to have lived on the 5th floor for about 20 years. He talked to her often. He got cookies from her for Christmas. But Kled maintained only superficial contacts with the neighborhood.

“She always said hello and was really nice,” reports a young neighbor. “I only saw her with her dog and her bike.” A little scared of a 65 year old big dog. She wears her gray hair in a ponytail. Many residents say that Klett never came along.

Surprisingly, despite Klett being one of the most wanted people in Germany for more than 30 years, recent photos of him running under a false name on his Facebook profile show that he has not undergone any face-altering surgery. Clemens Eimder Bauer, head of the responsible public prosecutor's office in Verdun, said Klett can still be recognized by his facial expressions today. “Spiegel”.

A contemporary document: Daniela Klett's photograph released for search. Photo: A.P

Until 2020 Klett was active in the Brazilian Cultural Association in Berlin, where the Brazilian war dance capoeira was practiced. This is shown by the pictures on his Facebook profile, where he also posts nature photos. Podcast “Legion” In December 2023, a man from a Capoeira club was reported suspected of being Burdock. According to the “Legion” creators, she led courses for children and youth and was with the club in Brazil and Paris before she quit – and her trail is said to have gone off.

Investigators ramped up the pressure

Most recently, on February 14, the Verdun public prosecutor's office requested information about ex-RAF terrorists in the ZDF program “case number: XY … unsolved”. More than 250 references were received. However, Klett's arrest was not due to a search call in the program. Instead, according to their own reports, investigators received a decisive tip in November 2023. “Tagesspiegel” According to reports, authorities have recently stepped up their search for families and are examining letters and computers. Researchers also intensively studied the autonomous scenario. However, after various subpoenas, the investigators were completely in the dark for the time being. A mistake, as has now been shown.

Is she now testifying as a key witness?

After Klett's arrest, RAF expert Butts Peters calls for a far-reaching inquiry into the crimes of the RAF's third generation. He expects the 65-year-old investigators will now “make the program palatable”, said Peters, who works as a lawyer and has written several books about the RAF. “Then she must decide.”

According to DPA information, Klett is suspected of involvement in the 1991 shooting at the US embassy in Bonn. Suspected of involvement in the 1993 bombing of the Wederstadt Correctional Center (Hesse). Clues indicate that he was at the scene of the crime during the 1993 anti-terrorist operation at Bad Gleinan. It is still unclear who carried out the last RAF assassination attempt on Truhand boss Detlev Karsten Rohweder in Düsseldorf in 1991, 30 years ago.

Mugshots (above) and age simulations (below) of Burkard Karweg, Ernst-Volker Staub and the now-captured Daniela Klett. Photo: Keystone

As it stands now, Klett does not have to answer for the RAF's terror attacks in court. He is accused of involvement in six robberies. A series of robberies began after the RAF announced its disbandment in 1998. It's about takeover crime for underground life. Klett and his still fugitive accomplices, Burkard Karweck and Ernst-Volker Staub, are said to have committed these crimes in order to obtain money. According to the public prosecutor, Klett has not yet provided any information on the matter. The ex-terrorist who was convicted using fingerprints did not deny that he was Danila Klett.

Two days after the arrest of suspected RAF terrorist Daniela Klette and another man, the suspect was also released. The State Criminal Police Office in Hanover announced on Wednesday that one of the two suspects still on the run is undoubtedly from the left-wing extremist Red Army Wing (RAF). Police continue to search for suspected RAF terrorists Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkard Garweg. (AFP) See also CANARY ISLANDS: "Flames out of control" - hundreds of people forced to evacuate their homes

DPA/nlu

