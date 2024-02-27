Best skiing weather in North Korea, January 28, 2018.Build: Keystone

As part of corona measures, North Korea closed its doors to tourists. In February, a Russian tour group was allowed to return to the country for the first time.

Russian tourists are currently denied many things. Sanctions due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine make travel to Western countries difficult. So a Russian travel group chose an unusual vacation spot: North Korea.

Around 100 Russians are among the first tourists to visit the quarantined country after the coronavirus pandemic. North Korea strictly regulates domestic tourism, with no individual tourism and groups being provided with bodyguards.

On February 9, a flight from state airline Air Goreau, considered the world's worst airline, took off from Vladivostok in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. A four-day excursion costs about 650 francs per personhow CNN writes The itinerary includes:

Bronze statues of Kim

Last year, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also enjoyed the spectacle.Build: Keystone

Accompanied by tour guides and translators, the Russian tour group set out for the first must-see attraction in Pyongyang. They were also able to admire the large monument, Mansudae, with its two large bronze statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

There are still 6,000 Lenin statues in Russia. Although they are not as large as the bronze statues in Pyongyang, the vision of the “great leaders” should be familiar to Russians.

Sculerballast Mangyongde

The "Chariot of Joy" stops in front of the Student Palace. The sculpture depicts a chariot pulled by two winged horses with eleven children.Collection: www.imago-images.de

The guards next escorted the tour group to the Mangyeongtae Student Palace on the road leading to Heroic Youth Street. It is a public educational institution where children can practice musical instruments, learn foreign languages ​​and play sports in the afternoon. CNN quotes a Russian woman who was there:

“About 200 children – we counted them (!) – rehearsed a one-hour concert especially for us. There were only 97 of us.

It could be something like what happened on February 14, Kim Jong Il's birthday:

Skipass in Masik-Riang

The Russians were finally able to spend three full days at a North Korean ski resort. It was opened in early 2013/2014 and is located at an altitude of 768 to 1360 m above sea level. M.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the quality of the ski resort for himself on December 31, 2013.

The complex, which has three (out of numbers: 3) ski lifts and a “luxury hotel”, is aimed at impoverished North Koreans rather than foreign tourists.

The next Russian ski trip to the deserted slopes is already planned for March this year.