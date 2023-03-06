Cairo Exciting discovery in Egypt – Archaeologists discover new sphinx A Roman stone with ancient Egyptian inscriptions and hieroglyphs was discovered next to a limestone sphinx found in a two-story tomb. Published March 6, 2023 at 8:11 pm

Archaeologists have discovered a “double-grooved laughing sphinx” near the Temple of Hathor in southern Egypt. In addition to the limestone sphinx found in the two-story tomb, a Roman stone was found Ancient Egyptian Inscriptions and Hieroglyphs The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Monday that researchers hope to discover who the sphinx represents. So they believe it could be the Roman Emperor Claudius.

A new path was discovered

Egypt has yielded numerous archaeological discoveries in recent years. Officials announced the discovery of one last Thursday A hidden nine meter long corridor At the Pyramid of Cheps. Critics warn that these findings attract more media attention than sound research.

In fact, after years of political instability and the corona pandemic, Egypt, which is in economic crisis along with its archaeological treasures, wants to promote tourism, which is very important to the country. By 2028, it wants to reach the mark of 30 million tourists a year – up from 13 million a year before the corona pandemic.

