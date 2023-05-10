Mexico: Atara bullied at school – earns master’s degree at age 10

Mexico Adhara was bullied at school – got a master’s degree at the age of 10 Atara Perez Sanchez is bored at school. An intelligence test later showed that he had a higher IQ than Albert Einstein. Published 10. May 2023, 11:30

Albert Einstein (1879-1955) had an IQ of 160 – Athara beat him by two points. Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking in a lecture to mark the 50th anniversary of the space agency NASA – is a great role model for Athara. Mexico is proud of the child prodigy: in April she was on the front page of the Mexican "Marie Claire".

An IQ of 130 is already considered a genius.

She went to school fast and has already completed her engineering degree.

Atara Perez Sanchez Aus Mexico City Grew up in an ordinary neighborhood. As an autistic girl, she was bullied at school for years. According to the Daily Mail, he received no support from teachers and had to change schools three times.

The woman became more and more isolated and refused to teach. True, her mother noticed that her daughter taught her algebra and memorized the periodic table. But she thought she was boring.

The bullying left Adara depressed

Als Adhaar He became more and more depressed Treatment was available. She was advised to go to an institution that specializes in gifted children. There he was found to have an IQ of 162. Higher than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, both of whom had an IQ of 160.

Adhara completed primary school, middle school and high school in rapid succession. At the end of 2022, when he was ten years old, he graduated from the Polytechnic Institute with an engineering degree.

Atara dreams of working for NASA

In Mexico, Atara is a minor celebrity. Four years ago she did American magazine “Forbes” Included in the list of 100 most important women of Mexico. She also appeared on the cover of the Mexican edition of the fashion magazine “Marie Claire”.

Atara hopes to one day work at NASA. She is one step closer to this goal. The

The University of Arizona offered him a place to study where he could participate in NASA research projects.