September 13, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

India recovers valuable Kohinoor diamond

Terence Abbott 7 mins ago 3 min read

1/8

The Scottish Crown is placed on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Edinburgh. A thorn in the side of those opposed to the monarchy.

The Scottish Crown was placed on the monarch’s coffin at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II († 96) in Edinburgh on Monday. The film rekindled an old grudge among critics of the monarchy: namely the Kohinoor diamond controversy.

It is believed to be the oldest and largest diamond in the world at 108.93 carats. The Kohinoor adorns the crown of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, Rani Amma (1900-2002). The jewel is stored in the Tower of London when not in official use. The last time it happened was in 2002 at the Queen Mother’s funeral. A crown was then placed on the coffin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Local Russian politicians have called for his resignation

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

Nuclear Repository – How do other countries deal with radioactive waste? – News

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Sharp criticism of Putin after celebrations in Moscow over Ukraine war

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

India recovers valuable Kohinoor diamond

7 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Local Russian politicians have called for his resignation

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

Nuclear Repository – How do other countries deal with radioactive waste? – News

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Sharp criticism of Putin after celebrations in Moscow over Ukraine war

1 day ago Terence Abbott