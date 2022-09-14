Russia is the largest arms supplier to Ukraine

When Putin’s troops were surprised by a lightning strike by Ukrainian forces, they had to act quickly. The Russians left Ukraine in a hurry. In doing so, they left a substantial arsenal on the battlefield.

1/8 In the first weeks of September, Ukrainian troops managed to recapture dozens of villages and towns.

Things have been looking up since the Ukrainian Armed Forces stormed the east of the country. Instead of attacking only the south of the country, as expected, the Ukrainians attacked the east and then the north, catching the Russian troops cold. Their counter-offensive was a difficult one: the Ukrainians not only recaptured some 6,000 square kilometers of their territory, but also drove out the Russian troops.

The Russian soldiers left behind considerable weapons and went into hiding. Ukrainian soldiers are currently celebrating their new achievements on Twitter. “Another amazing day,” wrote one Twitter user on Wednesday. Because: With this move, Russia accidentally became Ukraine’s largest arms supplier.

The Russians left behind 10-20 million worth of radar equipment

The missiles and military vehicles left by Vladimir Putin’s (69) troops to the Ukrainians are a sting. A number of lists are circulating on Twitter showing the massive loss of weapons by the Russian military. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukraine has captured about 630 military trophies from the Russian military since the end of August. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to take 55 percent of the confirmed equipment losses intact.

According to Ukrainian officials, the remaining arsenal consists of tanks, military vehicles and armored fighting vehicles. However, Putin has suffered not only a material loss but also a massive financial loss due to the military equipment left behind by the Russian soldiers in their hasty retreat.

Materials are cheap: for example, counter-battery radar system 1L219 «Zoopark-1m». The radar can detect ground targets up to 40 kilometers away. News portal Nexta reported on Twitter that the price of the device is estimated to be roughly equal to 10 to 20 million francs.

Putin’s forces partially destroyed the vehicles before fleeing

Many inventions”The Washington Post» Stepped near Isium, southeast of Kharkiv. The city is considered to be of strategic importance as it borders transportation routes that are very important to the Russian military. According to Justin Bronk, a researcher at the British Institute for Defense and Security Research, the city is also considered a major port for armored vehicles in need of service.

Footage shows tanks and armored personnel carriers abandoned in a wooded area. According to a former US military commander, they appear to be arranged in a circular pattern. Russian soldiers may have stopped to refuel or were waiting for a mission as they left the field, the expert told the newspaper. Many of them were variants of a powerful model called the T-80 tank. (dzc)