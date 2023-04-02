In Japan’s schools: drying is forbidden! | Tages-Anzeiger

– Blowing is prohibited! From a uniform hairstyle to the shape of eyebrows – students have to abide by strict rules in the Asian country. Thomas Hahn

Some rules for Japanese school children border on freedom: A class trip in Tokyo. Photo: Andy Raine (EPA, Keystone)

Himeji State High School, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan Hairdressing regulations prohibit dyeing, bleaching, and blow-drying. They also note that haircuts “must not be trendy, but neat and appropriate for high school students.” According to the research of “Mainichi” newspaper, there is nothing about braids. Nevertheless, there was a school scandal now making headlines as an example of Japanese intolerance. The 18-year-old son of a Japanese woman and a black American man was not allowed to attend the graduation ceremony because he showed up with a cornrow, a traditional, clean-braided hairstyle of African culture that is best suited for young men. A representative from the school explained that cornrows were “different from what we were taught.”