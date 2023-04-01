Weird argument in Florida: Last minute: Disney World cheats Ron DeSantis

– Last Minute: Disney World Tricks by Ron DeSantis The amusement park largely escaped the Florida governor’s control. Just before he sent out his men, Disney passed a rule — one that included queer dates.

In fact, the matter is over and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ecstatic about a victory against Disney that will ensure him fame and respect far beyond the Sunshine State. But at the last minute, his dispute with the amusement park took an unexpected and unpleasant turn for him, the newspaper “Orlando Sentinel” reported.

DeSantis had previously insisted that he would appoint the members of the executive committee that would determine the special administrative region. The Disney site has had a special status in Orlando since 1967 and is largely managed by the organization — including maintenance and the fire department.

At its last meeting, the old members decided on a clause that would transfer all these rights and powers to the Disney Group. In addition, the rights to build another park on the site were secured – in addition to the Magic Kingdom, which opened in 1971, Epcot Center, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and two water parks already exist.

The administrative body, on the other hand, is only responsible for road maintenance and other infrastructure. Members installed by DeSantis under the new law didn’t notice the change until their first meeting, when they realized they didn’t really have a say. The old system decided the clause in a public meeting and officially advertised it – no one objected.

Now the clause applies “for all eternity” according to the covenant. Although the court ruled that deadline invalid, old Disney management said the clause “expires 21 years after the death of the last descendant of King Charles III of England. This statement.” Lives» apply. With five grandchildren already, Charles’ line is likely to be preserved beyond this century.

The new administration now wants to take legal action against the constitution. A member of the new organization told the “Orlando Sentinel” that it was against the law and the governor’s discretion. And complains: “It completely disregards the governmental authority of this body.” This may be the intention of the Disney Group.

The argument is about LGBTQ issues

The ruling also comes as a blow to Ron DeSantis, who has been embroiled in a strange dispute with the entertainment company for a year. At the time, Disney spoke out against a law passed by the governor that became known as the “Don’t Say You’re Gay” law. DeSantis wants to make sure schools no longer discuss homosexuality and all other LGBTQ issues. On the other hand, the Disney Group integrates this discourse into its films and productions, and therefore spoke out against the law in an unusually articulate manner in Florida.

DeSantis didn’t let it sit, looking for ways to punish and weaken the entertainment giant. At first he wanted to repeal the 1967 special status and integrate the Disney property with the communities surrounding the parks. However, this turned out to cause significant financial harm to the region, as the Special Administrative Region has, among other things, a billion dollar debt and high costs.

Therefore, the Governor, with the help of the Parliament, finally insisted that the members of the Committee for Determining Special Zones be appointed. His assistants should have banned him from dealing with LGBTQ issues at Disney World. The new committee includes, for example, a former pastor who said Hanenwasser was turning people gay, or the founder of the group Moms for Liberty, which wants to ban all sex-related topics in schools.

Disney stands firm

Now the members of the committee can say nothing. They are not allowed to make any changes in the Special Administrative Area without the approval of the Recreation Committee. Disney has already made it clear that it will not back down. In court, DeSantis’ individuals have little chance because the changes are publicly decided and publicized, as required by Florida law.

A victory against Disney should have positioned Ron DeSantis across the country as a fighter against the culture, big corporations and media that woke him up. At a show in Iowa, he used his victory in his speech and received thunderous applause. He is instead suffering defeat, despite falling poll ratings for speaking negatively about Ukraine and receiving sharp attacks from his rival, Donald Trump.

