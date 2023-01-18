January 18, 2023

“I will not wrap children in plastic bags”

Terence Abbott

A large number of foreign mercenaries are fighting in the ranks of Ukrainian troops against the Russian army. According to the Ukrainian military, about 20,000 have volunteered for military service. The exact number remains confidential. They come from the United States, Great Britain, parts of the former Soviet Union – and at least one from Switzerland.

Avi Modola (47) of Schaffhausen, a sniper in the army. He served in the East, fighting at the front against Vladimir Putin’s forces (70). In one “Rundschau” report He opens up about his intentions. “I don’t want to put little kids in plastic bags anymore,” she says. Although he was only able to save one child, “my labor was worth it.”

