A large number of foreign mercenaries are fighting in the ranks of Ukrainian troops against the Russian army. According to the Ukrainian military, about 20,000 have volunteered for military service. The exact number remains confidential. They come from the United States, Great Britain, parts of the former Soviet Union – and at least one from Switzerland.

Avi Modola (47) of Schaffhausen, a sniper in the army. He served in the East, fighting at the front against Vladimir Putin’s forces (70). In one “Rundschau” report He opens up about his intentions. “I don’t want to put little kids in plastic bags anymore,” she says. Although he was only able to save one child, “my labor was worth it.”

There is a risk of imprisonment in Switzerland

As a shooter, he’s primarily “the team’s backup,” says Mottola. He oversees a large area, tracking enemy forces. Sometimes he stays in one place for hours. Concentration is always high. “It’s about recognizing enemy forces — and, if necessary, eliminating them.”

After his mission, Avi Mottola could not return to Switzerland. In this country, he faces jail time. Swiss law prohibits fighting in foreign armies. The shooter has no understanding of that. “A law like this shows a state’s great independence,” he says. “Germans, French, Italians – they can all come here and go home again. They are thanked even in their own countries,” says the volunteer. Only he of Switzerland should expect to be punished.

The son stayed behind

Despite his dedication, he still struggles with prejudice. “Many people think that people like me come here to play war, to kill,” he says in the “Runtsau” article. However, he wanted to save civilians and free Ukrainians from the Russians. It was important for him to join the Ukrainian army. Boucha and Irbin Atrocities.

Before the war, Mottola lived outside of Switzerland. He left his family, including his four-year-old son. That is the greatest sacrifice. That’s why every day is like “What am I doing here?” But other fighters also have something to lose. “Otherwise it would have been over a long time ago.”

This month, Avi Mottola is going home for a few days to visit his family. His contract is limited. However, after the holidays, he would return to battle. (jis)