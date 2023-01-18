January 18, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Here’s what you need to know about the helicopter crash in Ukraine

Terence Abbott 36 mins ago 3 min read

1/7

The crash site was in the Ukrainian city of Brovary.

Blick_Portrait_1697.JPG

Sven ZieglerRedaktor news

A tragic incident rocked Ukraine on Wednesday morning. During a business trip, a helicopter belonging to the State Rescue Service crashes. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed in the accident.

The video shows the scene of the crash near Kiev

Ukraine Interior Minister Death: The video shows the crash site near Kiev(00:46)

Who was the Home Minister? Why was he in the helicopter? And what was the cause of the accident? Blick gives you the most important questions and answers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Russian Rambo turns pages

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Record China’s population decline and birth rates as a population time bomb

1 day ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Poland’s head of government talks about victory in Ukraine or World War III

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Here’s what you need to know about the helicopter crash in Ukraine

36 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russian Rambo turns pages

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Record China’s population decline and birth rates as a population time bomb

1 day ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Poland’s head of government talks about victory in Ukraine or World War III

1 day ago Terence Abbott