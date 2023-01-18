Here’s what you need to know about the helicopter crash in Ukraine

1/7 The crash site was in the Ukrainian city of Brovary.

A tragic incident rocked Ukraine on Wednesday morning. During a business trip, a helicopter belonging to the State Rescue Service crashes. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed in the accident.

Who was the Home Minister? Why was he in the helicopter? And what was the cause of the accident? Blick gives you the most important questions and answers.

A helicopter crashed in the Ukrainian city of Brovary, about twelve kilometers northeast of Kiev, on Wednesday morning. According to Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv region, the helicopter crashed in a residential area near a kindergarten.

According to current reports, at least 18 people, including children, have died in the accident. Among the dead were the entire leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Interior Minister Denis Monastirskij († 42), his deputy Jehenij Jenin and a state secretary were killed, officials said.

Who is Minister of Interior Monastirski?

Denys Monastyrskyj was born in the Soviet Union in 1980 and worked as a lawyer. In 2014 he entered politics and advised the then Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerachenko (43). He remembered his “good friends” on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the 2019 election campaign, Monastyrsky joined the team of Volodymyr Zelensky (44). He initially advised the candidate and future president as an expert on comprehensive reform of law enforcement laws.

After Zelensky was elected president, Monastyrsky was elected to the Ukrainian parliament. He first chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs. When Orson Avakov, 59, was forced to resign as Ukraine’s interior minister in July 2021 amid corruption allegations, Monastyrskij took over.

The 42-year-old was considered a close confidant of President Zelensky. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Who now runs the Ministry of Home Affairs?

With the home minister, his deputy and the first secretary of state killed in the accident, the leadership of the home ministry needs a new face. It is not yet clear who it is.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine consists of five deputy ministers. It is not yet known whether one of them will take the helm, an ad hoc committee will be formed or whether Ukrainian President Zelensky will immediately appoint a successor to Monastyrskyi. The Ukrainian government has not yet commented on a possible successor.

What is the reason for the trip?

According to the President’s Office, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was on the way forward in eastern Ukraine. The interior minister wanted to visit “one of the hotspots,” said Kirill Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office. The office initially disclosed the helicopter’s exact destination. In the afternoon, authorities announced that Kharkiv had been targeted by Heli.

Why did the helicopter crash?

It is still not entirely clear. The Home Ministry and the Army said on their Telegram channels that it was not too late to talk about possible reasons. Anton Gerashenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote in Telegram that nothing is in question at the moment. “We will find out whether it was sabotage, a helicopter malfunction or a violation of aviation safety regulations.”

According to Ukrainian media reports, heavy fog reportedly obscured the pilot’s vision. Local media “Tripuna Brovary” writes that the pilot may have spotted a skyscraper in the fog too late. A local resident who witnessed the crash said the helicopter made three rounds over a supermarket. “Then he flew into the center, started a steep fall, crashed, caught fire, and that was it.”

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said it was an Airbus Helicopters helicopter. It belongs to the emergency service of the government in Kyiv and is therefore the responsibility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) imposed a temporary flight ban on the H225 in 2016 for safety reasons.