Great fire in Moscow – damage to the administrative building?

Zarizyno-district A huge fire breaks out in Moscow – many buildings are on fire Russian media and Twitter have been reporting on the massive fire in the south of the Russian capital, Moscow. The cause of the fire is still not fully known. Published 4. May 2023, 22:06

This photo shows an alleged fire in Tsaritsyno district. Twitter Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Twitter According to some sources, several buildings are on fire. Twitter The fire is said to be burning in the southern part of the city. Google Maps

According to Russian news site Ria.ru, the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Accordingly, the fire should burn out at Yeravan Street 17. People were evacuated before rescuers arrived, and there were no reports of casualties, a rescue service representative told the agency. Traffic came to a complete standstill on Yeravan Street.

According to several sources on social media, it is said to be an administrative building in Tsaritsyno district, south of the capital. Before that there was an explosion. According to Russian media, several buildings have caught fire. The fire spread from the administration and warehouse building to the shop and dormitory. A grocery store was also reportedly affected.

