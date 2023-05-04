May 4, 2023

Storming the Capitol: The leader of the proud boys is sentenced

Terence Abbott 53 mins ago 3 min read

Storm in the Capitol

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys was found guilty

Several far-right Trump supporters have been found guilty of treason in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. They will be jailed for 20 years.

Published

39-year-old former FBI whistleblower Henry Dario…

Reuters

  • In Washington, four members of the far-right Prud Boys militia were found guilty of treason.

  • On January 6, 2021, they participated in a storming of the Capitol instigated by Donald Trump.

  • Henry Dario and three co-defendants face up to 20 years in prison.

Due to the attack on the US capital in January 2021, four members Far-right militants are proud The boys were convicted of “seditious conspiracy”. A jury in federal court in the capital Washington on Thursday found the former Proud Boys leader guilty of, among other things. Henry “Henry” Dario and Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl for this particularly serious charge, the US media unanimously reported. Men face up to 20 years in prison. Details of punishment will be announced later.

The Proud Boys are involved in a violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 by radical supporters of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The attackers wanted to prevent Congress from finally confirming the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election.

Charged under the Ku Klux Klan Act

Prosecutors accused the Proud Boys of conspiring to block the transition of power. The criminal offense of “seditious conspiracy” targets, among other things, attempts to overthrow the US government. It is rarely used in the United States and is based on the so-called Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Founder and leader of the far-right American militant Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, Punishment should be given.

After the 2020 presidential election, Trump refused to concede defeat to Biden and repeatedly denied allegations of voter fraud. On the afternoon of January 6, 2021, the Republican called on his supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight come hell or high ground.” The attack on the Capitol, in which five people were killed, shocked the world and is considered a black day in the history of American democracy. So far, more than 1,000 suspects have been arrested in connection with the capital storm. More than 230 of them have been sentenced to prison, and many trials are still ongoing.

Expect Trump actions too

Trump still has many supporters among right-wing extremists. During the 2020 presidential campaign, the right-wing populist caused outrage in a televised fight with Biden: “You proud boys – stand back and be ready” (“Stand back and stand”). At the time the president was asked to distance himself from far-right groups.

The former president himself has not yet been held criminally responsible for the attack on the Capitol. A special counsel appointed by the Justice Department has set its sights on the former president, who wants to run for re-election in 2024. Recently, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence was questioned during the hearing.

(AFP/trx)

