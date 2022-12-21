Girl is bullied for a year – by her own mother

1/5 In the small Michigan town of Peel City, a woman and her boyfriend received thousands of hate mails. (icon image)

For months, a Michigan woman received thousands of hateful messages. According to lawyer David Barberi, the content was “act, depressing and defamatory”. As reported by American TV station Abc13, the girl’s friend was also affected by the bad news.

After the threatening emails got worse, the girl’s mother, Kendra L.*, 42, also called the police. Ultimately, it was FBI cyber experts who revealed the bully’s identity — and shocked the small town of Peel City. It is the mother herself.

Only the FBI found her

According to prosecutor David Barberi, the high school girl received the first messages in the spring of 2021: “They were apparently from different anonymous senders. Up to twelve a day.” When the girl’s boyfriend received similar hate mail daily, the two mothers called the school district to take action.

But with the help of the local police, efforts to find the unidentified hater were futile. Until the FBI got involved. This allowed us to trace the IP address – it was from Kendra L.’s laptop. When police confronted the 42-year-old, he confessed to everything, prosecutors said.

“Strangely Satisfied”

According to authorities, Kendra L allegedly used software to hide the origin of the messages. Mom tried to write messages in the style of teenagers. Prosecutor Barberi told TV station WKRC: “The mother seemed to take a strange satisfaction from her own daughter and her friend feeling bad about her bad words.”

L. Cyber ​​bullying of minors should be answered in court. So far, Mother Crow has kept quiet about her intentions.

*Know the name