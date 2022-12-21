December 21, 2022

Girl is bullied for a year – by her own mother

In the small Michigan town of Peel City, a woman and her boyfriend received thousands of hate mails. (icon image)

For months, a Michigan woman received thousands of hateful messages. According to lawyer David Barberi, the content was “act, depressing and defamatory”. As reported by American TV station Abc13, the girl’s friend was also affected by the bad news.

After the threatening emails got worse, the girl’s mother, Kendra L.*, 42, also called the police. Ultimately, it was FBI cyber experts who revealed the bully’s identity — and shocked the small town of Peel City. It is the mother herself.

